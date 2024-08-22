Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Highlights: Neeraj finishes second in Men’s Javelin final, registers Season Best throw

Key Updates
- Neeraj Chopra almost breaches the 90m mark!
- Anderson Peters breaks the Meet record!
- Neeraj moves into third place!
- Neeraj remains fourth in standings after fourth throw
- Neeraj throws 83.13 in his third attempt
- Neeraj fares marginally better in second throw
- Neeraj begins with an 82.10m throw!
- The men’s javelin standings ahead of Lausanne!
- Men’s javelin throw - Entry List
- August 23, 2024 01:31The Paris 2024 silver medallist ensures another podium finish!
- August 23, 2024 01:26Another almost affair with the 90m mark for Neeraj Chopra!
- August 23, 2024 01:21Neeraj Chopra almost breaches the 90m mark!
A season’s best throw for Neeraj Chopra and he falls just short of that 90m mark. The Season Best throw of 89.49 takes him to second in the standings.
Final standings:
Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 90.61
Neeraj Chopra (India) - 89.49
Julian Weber (Germany) - 87.08
- August 23, 2024 01:19Anderson Peters breaks the Meet record!
A 90.61m throw in his final attempt for Anderson Peters! Breaks the previous record of 90.16 held by Keshorn Walcott in 2015.
- August 23, 2024 01:17Last round of throws!
Only the top three have a last attempt with the javelin in hand. Peters, Weber and Neeraj the only three left in contention.
- August 23, 2024 01:10Neeraj moves into third place!
A throw of 85.58 brings Neeraj back into the top 3! Reserves his best on the night for the most recent throw, usurping Ukraine’s Felfner who has a best throw of 83.38.
- August 23, 2024 01:08Men’s javelin current standings after four throws
- August 23, 2024 01:05Vadlejch remains seventh despite 82.03m throw
Jakub Vadlejch registers his best throw of the night in the fourth attempt. The 82.03m throw isn’t enough to improve his standing.
- August 23, 2024 00:59Neeraj remains fourth in standings after fourth throw
Neeraj only manages an 82.34m throw in his fourth attempt. Remains outside the podium places with a best throw of 83.21.
- August 23, 2024 00:56Neeraj fourth in order after three throws
At the end of three throws, the order switches to the current leader throwing first. Peters will start the fourth set followed by Weber, Felfner and Neeraj.
- August 23, 2024 00:53Men’s Javelin standings after 3 throws
- August 23, 2024 00:46Vadlejch registers a 81.76m throw
Jakub Vadlejch registers his first 80+ throw of the night, moving into provisional sixth place with a throw of 81.76. Julius Yego pushes him down to seventh with a 83.00m throw.
- August 23, 2024 00:44Neeraj throws 83.13 in his third attempt
An 83.13m throw means Neeraj will remain in fourth place behind Peters, Weber and Felfner. Neeraj’s best remains his second round throw of 83.21m.
- August 23, 2024 00:42Men’s javelin: Current Standings
- August 23, 2024 00:41Artur Felfner jumps ahead of Neeraj into third
Ukraine’s Artur Felfner throws 83.38 to move into third place ahead of Neeraj.
- August 23, 2024 00:36Men’s Javelin: Anderson Peters extends lead!
An even better second throw from Anderson Peters with 88.49m. Weber too improves in second place registering an 87.08m throw.
- August 23, 2024 00:33Neeraj fares marginally better in second throw
Neeraj Chopra registers a 83.21 to move back up into third place in the standings. Anderson Peters leads with a 86.36m throw.
- August 23, 2024 00:32Roderick Genki Dean from Japan moves into third
Roderick Genki Dean from Japan registers a season best 83.19m throw to jump into third place, pushing Neeraj down into fourth.
- August 23, 2024 00:25Weber usurps Neeraj into second
A 85.07m throw sends Julian Weber of Germany into provisional second place ahead of Neeraj.
- August 23, 2024 00:24Men’s Javelin throw: Peters moves to the top
Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch, who currently leads the standings, begins with a foul. Trinidad and Tobago’s Anderson Peters records a 86.36m throw to move to the top.
- August 23, 2024 00:22Neeraj begins with an 82.10m throw!
The first throw in the final is from Paris 2024 silver medallist Neeraj Chopra who manages a 82.10m throw.
- August 23, 2024 00:21Men’s Javelin throw
The first throw in the Lausanne Diamond league 2024 men’s javelin final is imminent.
- August 23, 2024 00:17Women’s 100m
Dina Asher Smith from Great Britain wins the 100m with a season best 10.88 ahead of Tamari Davis (USA) and Mujinga Kambundji (SUI).
- August 23, 2024 00:14Men’s Javelin throw
World lead: Arshad Nadeem - 92.97m
Meeting Record: Keshorn Walcott - 90.16m (2015)
- August 23, 2024 00:11The men’s javelin standings ahead of Lausanne!
- August 23, 2024 00:08Men’s 1500m
Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins the 1500m with a meet record time of 3:27.83 ahead of Paris 2024 gold medallist Cole Hocker from USA. Hobbs Kessler (USA) finishes third.
- August 23, 2024 00:03No Arshad Nadeem in Lausanne!
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem landed the javelin at a Olympic-Record distance of 92.97m to win the gold medal. Across 11 competitions, this was the first time Arshad had secured a better finish than Neeraj Chopra.
Arshad will not take part in this leg of the season after flying back home following his triumph in Paris.
- August 23, 2024 00:01Men’s javelin throw - Entry List
Neeraj Chopra (IND); SB - 89.45; PB - 89.94.
Roderick Genki Dean (JPN); SB - 82.48; PB - 84.28.
Lassi Etelatalo (FIN); SB - 84.67; PB - 86.44.
Artur Felfner (UKR); SB - 83.95; PB - 84.32.
Andrian Mardare (MDA); SB - 84.13; PB - 86.66.
Edis Matusevicius (LTU); SB - 85.68; PB - 89.17.
Anderson Peters (GRN); SB - 88.63; PB - 93.07.
Jakub Vadlejch (CZE); SB - 88.65; PB - 90.88.
Julian Weber (GER); SB - 88.37; PB - 89.54.
Julius Yego (KEN); SB - 87.72; PB - 92.72.
- August 22, 2024 23:56Women’s 100m hurdles
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins the Women’s 100m hurdles with a season best time of 12.35 ahead of USA’s Grace Stark and Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent.
- August 22, 2024 23:46Men’s 800m
Kenya’s Emmanual Wanyonyi registers a new Personal Best and a World Lead, winning the men’s 800m with a time of 1:41.11. Canada’s Marco Arop finishes second with 1:41.72 ahead of France’s Gabriel Tual (1:42.30).
- August 22, 2024 23:37Men’s 400m
Matthew Hudson-Smith wins the men’s 400m with a time of 43.96 ahead of Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga and Botswana’s Busang Kebinatshipi.
- August 22, 2024 23:04Can Neeraj continue his splendid run?
- August 22, 2024 22:29Lausanne Diamond League Streaming info
What time will Neeraj Chopra start in javelin throw at the Lausanne Diamond League?
Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League will start at 12:12 AM IST on August 23.
Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra at the Lausanne Diamond League?
The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live telecast will be available on Sports18.
- August 22, 2024 22:15PREVIEW
Paris Olympics silver medallist Neeraj Chopra confirmed last week that he will be taking part in the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Thursday.
Neeraj, who got a season-best of 89.45 metres in Paris, has participated in just one Diamond League event, in Doha, this season due to a groin injury. Despite his solitary appearance, Neeraj sits in fourth place in the standings.
The reigning world champion was expected to undergo surgery after the Summer Games, but confirmed that he had postponed the treatment until the end of the season.
Also taking part in Lausanne are Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters and Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner Jakub Vadlejch. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who won gold in Paris, will not be in action.
- August 22, 2024 22:03Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 where double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin final.
Stay Tuned for all the live updates from the event!
