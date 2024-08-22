Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Highlights: Neeraj finishes second in Men’s Javelin final, registers Season Best throw

August 23, 2024 00:03

No Arshad Nadeem in Lausanne!

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem landed the javelin at a Olympic-Record distance of 92.97m to win the gold medal. Across 11 competitions, this was the first time Arshad had secured a better finish than Neeraj Chopra.

Arshad will not take part in this leg of the season after flying back home following his triumph in Paris.