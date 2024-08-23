How close is Neeraj Chopra to 90m mark? Full list of javelin throws upto Lausanne Diamond League, best performances, year-wise progression

Neeraj Chopra registered a season-best 89.49m with his final throw to finish second in the javelin final at the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday.
The 26-year-old has come to the meet after winning the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, landing the javelin at a then season-best distance of 89.45m.
Neeraj was expected to pull out of the Lausanne leg due to a groin injury but opted to continue with the season, while his competitor and gold-medallist at the Paris Games, Arshad Nadeem, did not take part in the competition.
Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters finished first with a Meet Record of 90.61m breaking the previous record of 90.16 set by Keshorn Walcott in 2015.
|Year
|Event
|Position
|Throw 1
|Throw 2
|Throw 3
|Throw 4
|Throw 5
|Throw 6
|2022
|Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland
|2nd
|86.92
|89.30
|X
|X
|X
|85.85
|2022
|Kuortane Games, Finland
|1st
|86.69
|X
|X
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|Stockholm Diamond League
|2nd
|89.94
|84.37
|87.46
|84.77
|86.67
|86.84
|2022
|World Championships, Eugen (Q)
|-
|88.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|World Championships, Eugene
|2nd
|X
|82.39
|86.37
|88.13
|-
|-
|2022
|Lausanne Diamond League
|1st
|89.08
|85.18
|-
|X
|-
|80.04
|2022
|Diamond League Final, Zurich
|1st
|X
|88.44
|88.00
|86.11
|87.00
|83.60
|2023
|Diamond League, Doha
|1st
|88.67
|86.04
|85.47
|X
|84.37
|86.52
|2023
|Diamond League, Lausanne
|1st
|X
|83.52
|85.04
|X
|87.66
|84.15
|2023
|World Championships, Budapest (Q)
|-
|88.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2023
|World Championships, Budapest
|1st
|X
|88.17
|86.32
|86.64
|87.73
|83.96
|2023
|Diamond League, Zurich
|2nd
|80.79
|X
|X
|85.22
|X
|85.71
|2023
|Diamond League Final, Eugene
|2nd
|X
|83.80
|81.37
|X
|80.74
|80.90
|2023
|Asian Games
|1st
|82.38
|84.49
|X
|88.88
|80.80
|X
|2024
|Diamond League, Doha
|2nd
|X
|84.93
|86.24
|86.18
|82.28
|88.36
|2024
|Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar
|1st
|82
|X
|81.29
|82.27
|-
|-
|2024
|Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland
|1st
|83.62
|83.45
|85.97
|82.21
|X
|82.97
|2024
|Paris 2024 Olympics
|2nd
|X
|89.45
|X
|X
|X
|X
What are Neeraj Chopra’s top 5 throws?
- 89.94m - Diamond League, Stockholm
- 89.49m - Diamond League, Lausanne (2024)
- 89.45m - Paris Olympics (Final)
- 89.34m - Paris Olympics (Qualification)
- 89.30m - Paavo Nurmi Games
What are Neeraj Chopra’s year-wise best throws?
- 2024 - 89.49m at Lausanne Diamond League
- 2023 - 88.88m at Asian Games, Hangzhou
- 2022 - 89.94m at Diamond League, Stockholm
- 2021 - 88.07m at Federation Cup, Patiala
- 2020 - 87.86m at ACNW League Meeting, Potchefstroom
