How close is Neeraj Chopra to 90m mark? Full list of javelin throws upto Lausanne Diamond League, best performances, year-wise progression

After the men’s javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League, Sportstar tracks all the throws Neeraj Chopra has made since his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 01:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw at the Lausanne Diamond League.
India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw at the Lausanne Diamond League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw at the Lausanne Diamond League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Neeraj Chopra registered a season-best 89.49m with his final throw to finish second in the javelin final at the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has come to the meet after winning the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, landing the javelin at a then season-best distance of 89.45m.

Neeraj was expected to pull out of the Lausanne leg due to a groin injury but opted to continue with the season, while his competitor and gold-medallist at the Paris Games, Arshad Nadeem, did not take part in the competition.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters finished first with a Meet Record of 90.61m breaking the previous record of 90.16 set by Keshorn Walcott in 2015.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Lausanne Diamond League 2024 men’s javelin final

Year Event Position Throw 1 Throw 2 Throw 3 Throw 4 Throw 5 Throw 6
2022 Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland 2nd 86.92 89.30 X X X 85.85
2022 Kuortane Games, Finland 1st 86.69 X X - - -
2022 Stockholm Diamond League 2nd 89.94 84.37 87.46 84.77 86.67 86.84
2022 World Championships, Eugen (Q) - 88.39 - - - - -
2022 World Championships, Eugene 2nd X 82.39 86.37 88.13 - -
2022 Lausanne Diamond League 1st 89.08 85.18 - X - 80.04
2022 Diamond League Final, Zurich 1st X 88.44 88.00 86.11 87.00 83.60
2023 Diamond League, Doha 1st 88.67 86.04 85.47 X 84.37 86.52
2023 Diamond League, Lausanne 1st X 83.52 85.04 X 87.66 84.15
2023 World Championships, Budapest (Q) - 88.77 - - - - -
2023 World Championships, Budapest 1st X 88.17 86.32 86.64 87.73 83.96
2023 Diamond League, Zurich 2nd 80.79 X X 85.22 X 85.71
2023 Diamond League Final, Eugene 2nd X 83.80 81.37 X 80.74 80.90
2023 Asian Games 1st 82.38 84.49 X 88.88 80.80 X
2024 Diamond League, Doha 2nd X 84.93 86.24 86.18 82.28 88.36
2024 Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar 1st 82 X 81.29 82.27 - -
2024 Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland 1st 83.62 83.45 85.97 82.21 X 82.97
2024 Paris 2024 Olympics 2nd X 89.45 X X X X

What are Neeraj Chopra’s top 5 throws?

  • 89.94m - Diamond League, Stockholm
  • 89.49m - Diamond League, Lausanne (2024)
  • 89.45m - Paris Olympics (Final)
  • 89.34m - Paris Olympics (Qualification)
  • 89.30m - Paavo Nurmi Games

What are Neeraj Chopra’s year-wise best throws?

  • 2024 - 89.49m at Lausanne Diamond League
  • 2023 - 88.88m at Asian Games, Hangzhou
  • 2022 - 89.94m at Diamond League, Stockholm
  • 2021 - 88.07m at Federation Cup, Patiala
  • 2020 - 87.86m at ACNW League Meeting, Potchefstroom

