How close is Neeraj Chopra to 90m mark? Full list of javelin throws upto Lausanne Diamond League, best performances, year-wise progression

Neeraj Chopra registered a season-best 89.49m with his final throw to finish second in the javelin final at the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has come to the meet after winning the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, landing the javelin at a then season-best distance of 89.45m.

Neeraj was expected to pull out of the Lausanne leg due to a groin injury but opted to continue with the season, while his competitor and gold-medallist at the Paris Games, Arshad Nadeem, did not take part in the competition.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters finished first with a Meet Record of 90.61m breaking the previous record of 90.16 set by Keshorn Walcott in 2015.

Year Event Position Throw 1 Throw 2 Throw 3 Throw 4 Throw 5 Throw 6 2022 Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland 2nd 86.92 89.30 X X X 85.85 2022 Kuortane Games, Finland 1st 86.69 X X - - - 2022 Stockholm Diamond League 2nd 89.94 84.37 87.46 84.77 86.67 86.84 2022 World Championships, Eugen (Q) - 88.39 - - - - - 2022 World Championships, Eugene 2nd X 82.39 86.37 88.13 - - 2022 Lausanne Diamond League 1st 89.08 85.18 - X - 80.04 2022 Diamond League Final, Zurich 1st X 88.44 88.00 86.11 87.00 83.60 2023 Diamond League, Doha 1st 88.67 86.04 85.47 X 84.37 86.52 2023 Diamond League, Lausanne 1st X 83.52 85.04 X 87.66 84.15 2023 World Championships, Budapest (Q) - 88.77 - - - - - 2023 World Championships, Budapest 1st X 88.17 86.32 86.64 87.73 83.96 2023 Diamond League, Zurich 2nd 80.79 X X 85.22 X 85.71 2023 Diamond League Final, Eugene 2nd X 83.80 81.37 X 80.74 80.90 2023 Asian Games 1st 82.38 84.49 X 88.88 80.80 X 2024 Diamond League, Doha 2nd X 84.93 86.24 86.18 82.28 88.36 2024 Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar 1st 82 X 81.29 82.27 - - 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland 1st 83.62 83.45 85.97 82.21 X 82.97 2024 Paris 2024 Olympics 2nd X 89.45 X X X X

What are Neeraj Chopra’s top 5 throws?

89.94m - Diamond League, Stockholm

89.49m - Diamond League, Lausanne (2024)

89.45m - Paris Olympics (Final)

89.34m - Paris Olympics (Qualification)

89.30m - Paavo Nurmi Games

What are Neeraj Chopra’s year-wise best throws?