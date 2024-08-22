MagazineBuy Print

Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis soars to another win two weeks after world record at Paris Olympics

The Swede needed just four jumps to clinch Wednesday’s victory with a height of 6.0, then had the bar raised to a meeting-record 6.15, clearing it on his third attempt.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 08:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis cleared a meeting record of 6.15 metres.
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis cleared a meeting record of 6.15 metres. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis cleared a meeting record of 6.15 metres. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two-time Olympic champion Armand Duplantis soared to another victory in his illustrious resume, winning the city pole vault competition on Wednesday to open the Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

The 24-year-old cleared a meeting record of 6.15 metres at Place de la Navigation, two weeks after he captured his second consecutive Olympic title with a stunning world-record 6.25 jump in Paris.

The Swede needed just four jumps to clinch Wednesday’s victory with a height of 6.0, then had the bar raised to a meeting-record 6.15, clearing it on his third attempt.

“It’s always nerve-wracking when you have a big performance like I did at the Olympics. I stepped out on the track today and I really loved it,” Duplantis told reporters.”

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info

Olympic silver medallist Sam Kendricks of the U.S. cleared 5.92 for second place. Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen, Australia’s Kurtis Marschall and E.J. Obiena of the Philippines finished in a three-way tie for third with 5.82.

Duplantis wowed the Stade de France crowd at the Paris Olympics when he broke the world record for a ninth time.

The remainder of the Lausanne Diamond League programme is on Thursday at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise. 

