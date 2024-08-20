Paris Olympics silver medallist Neeraj Chopra confirmed last week that he will be taking part at the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Thursday.
Neeraj, who got a season-best of 89.45 metres in Paris, has participated in just one Diamond League event, in Doha, this season due to a groin injury. Despite the solitary appearance, Neeraj sits in fourth place in the standings.
The reigning World champion was expected to undergo a surgery after the Summer Games, but confirmed that he had postponed the treatment till the end of the season.
Also taking part in Lausanne are Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters and Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner Jakub Vadlejch. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will not be in action.
ENTRY LIST
- Neeraj Chopra (IND); SB - 89.45; PB - 89.94.
- Roderick Genki Dean (JPN); SB - 82.48; PB - 84.28.
- Lassi Etelatalo (FIN); SB - 84.67; PB - 86.44.
- Artur Felfner (UKR); SB - 83.95; PB - 84.32.
- Andrian Mardare (MDA); SB - 84.13; PB - 86.66.
- Edis Matusevicius (LTU); SB - 85.68; PB - 89.17.
- Anderson Peters (GRN); SB - 88.63; PB - 93.07.
- Jakub Vadlejch (CZE); SB - 88.65; PB - 90.88.
- Julian Weber (GER); SB - 88.37; PB - 89.54.
- Julius Yego (KEN); SB - 87.72; PB - 92.72.
MEN’S JAVELIN THROW STANDINGS
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Neeraj Chopra be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League?
Neeraj Chopra will take part in the Lausanne meet of the Diamond League on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
What time will Neeraj Chopra start in javelin throw at the Lausanne Diamond League?
Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League will start at 12:22 AM IST on August 23.
Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra at the Lausanne Diamond League?
The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live telecast will be available on Sports18.
Latest on Sportstar
- “I’ll bat anywhere for the team,” says Steve Smith on returning to No. 4
- Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info
- Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
- UTT 2024: Full squad list for Dabang Delhi TTC ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
- Samoa’s Darius Visser smashes 39 in an over against Vanuatu to break T20I record
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE