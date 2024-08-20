  • Neeraj Chopra (IND); SB - 89.45; PB - 89.94.
  • Roderick Genki Dean (JPN); SB - 82.48; PB - 84.28.
  • Lassi Etelatalo (FIN); SB - 84.67; PB - 86.44.
  • Artur Felfner (UKR); SB - 83.95; PB - 84.32.
  • Andrian Mardare (MDA); SB - 84.13; PB - 86.66.
  • Edis Matusevicius (LTU); SB - 85.68; PB - 89.17.
  • Anderson Peters (GRN); SB - 88.63; PB - 93.07.
  • Jakub Vadlejch (CZE); SB - 88.65; PB - 90.88.
  • Julian Weber (GER); SB - 88.37; PB - 89.54.
  • Julius Yego (KEN); SB - 87.72; PB - 92.72.