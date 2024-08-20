Paris Olympics silver medallist Neeraj Chopra confirmed last week that he will be taking part at the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Thursday.

Neeraj, who got a season-best of 89.45 metres in Paris, has participated in just one Diamond League event, in Doha, this season due to a groin injury. Despite the solitary appearance, Neeraj sits in fourth place in the standings.

The reigning World champion was expected to undergo a surgery after the Summer Games, but confirmed that he had postponed the treatment till the end of the season.

Also taking part in Lausanne are Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters and Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner Jakub Vadlejch. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will not be in action.

ENTRY LIST

Neeraj Chopra (IND); SB - 89.45; PB - 89.94.

Roderick Genki Dean (JPN); SB - 82.48; PB - 84.28.

Lassi Etelatalo (FIN); SB - 84.67; PB - 86.44.

Artur Felfner (UKR); SB - 83.95; PB - 84.32.

Andrian Mardare (MDA); SB - 84.13; PB - 86.66.

Edis Matusevicius (LTU); SB - 85.68; PB - 89.17.

Anderson Peters (GRN); SB - 88.63; PB - 93.07.

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE); SB - 88.65; PB - 90.88.

Julian Weber (GER); SB - 88.37; PB - 89.54.

Julius Yego (KEN); SB - 87.72; PB - 92.72.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra will take part in the Lausanne meet of the Diamond League on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

What time will Neeraj Chopra start in javelin throw at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League will start at 12:22 AM IST on August 23.

Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra at the Lausanne Diamond League?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live telecast will be available on Sports18.