The Indian Premier League 2024 season came to an end on Sunday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium with Kolkata Knight Riders clinching its third trophy with an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head took home the ‘Most Fours’ award with his 64 boundaries through the season. Head got a cash prize of Rs. 10 Lakh.

He was closely followed by the Orange Cap winner, Virat Kohli, who struck 62 deliveries on his way to 741 runs in 15 games. He was the only other batter who breached 60-fours mark.

Here is the list of the top five boundary-hitters in IPL 2024: