IPL 2024: BCCI to felicitate groundsmen and curators

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, announced the felicitation of the Indian Premier League(IPL) groundsmen and curators on Monday.

Groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will each receive a cash incentive of Rs 25 lakh, while those at the three additional venues will be awarded Rs 10 lakh each.

“The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions,” the BCCI secretary posted on X.

Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the winners of IPL 2024 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final by eight wickets.