MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: BCCI to felicitate groundsmen and curators

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, announced the felicitation of the IPL groundsmen and curators on Monday.

Published : May 27, 2024 11:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
View of the M.A Chidambaram Stadium during an IPL match. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
View of the M.A Chidambaram Stadium during an IPL match. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

View of the M.A Chidambaram Stadium during an IPL match. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, announced the felicitation of the Indian Premier League(IPL) groundsmen and curators on Monday.

Groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will each receive a cash incentive of Rs 25 lakh, while those at the three additional venues will be awarded Rs 10 lakh each.

“The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions,” the BCCI secretary posted on X.

Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the winners of IPL 2024 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final by eight wickets.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

BCCI /

Jay Shah /

IPL /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: BCCI to felicitate groundsmen and curators
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Starc hints at quitting one format to open doors for more franchise cricket
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cups 2012, 2014 and 2016: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken
    Mohandas Menon
  4. NBA Playoffs 2023-24: Mavs beat Wolves for 3-0 lead in West finals
    AP
  5. French Open 2024: Garcia, Gasquet delight fans after Humbert crashes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: BCCI to felicitate groundsmen and curators
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Starc hints at quitting one format to open doors for more franchise cricket
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024 Final: Sunil Narine wins the Most Valuable Player of the season award
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH’s Nitish Kumar Reddy wins IPL 2024 Emerging Player award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mitchell Starc wins Player of the Match award in IPL 2024 Final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: BCCI to felicitate groundsmen and curators
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Starc hints at quitting one format to open doors for more franchise cricket
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cups 2012, 2014 and 2016: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken
    Mohandas Menon
  4. NBA Playoffs 2023-24: Mavs beat Wolves for 3-0 lead in West finals
    AP
  5. French Open 2024: Garcia, Gasquet delight fans after Humbert crashes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment