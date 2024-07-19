MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Japan women’s gymnastics captain out of Paris Games for smoking

Miyata arrived in Japan on Thursday after leaving the team’s training camp in Monaco for investigation, which confirmed the violation.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 11:41 IST , TOKYO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Japan’s Shoko Miyata during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, in 2023.
File image of Japan’s Shoko Miyata during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, in 2023. | Photo Credit: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
infoIcon

File image of Japan’s Shoko Miyata during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, in 2023. | Photo Credit: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of the Japan women’s artistic gymnastics team, has withdrawn from the squad for the Paris Games after violating the team’s code of conduct by smoking, the Japanese Gymnastics Association said on Friday.

Miyata arrived in Japan on Thursday after leaving the team’s training camp in Monaco for investigation, which confirmed the violation, officials from the JGA told reporters in Tokyo.

Hopes had been high for the Japan women’s gymnastics team, which was seeking to win a team medal at the Paris Games for the first time since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Miyata had been expected to lead a team comprised entirely of first-time Olympians and teenagers after she secured her Paris berth in May with a third consecutive NHK trophy.

READ | Paris 2024: Sublime, iconic, crazy and bizarre – Memorable moments from the Olympics

Artistic gymnastics is one of the most popular sports at the Summer Games and will be held from July 27 to Aug. 5.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan women’s gymnastics captain out of Paris Games for smoking
    Reuters
  2. Ravichandran Ashwin’s I Have the Streets: A kutti cricket story paints the big picture
    Suresh Menon
  3. Harshit Rana credits Gambhir for changing mindset after maiden ODI call-up
    PTI
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record of IND v PAK in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Paris-2024

  1. Japan women’s gymnastics captain out of Paris Games for smoking
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. IOA Chief P.T. Usha regrets “perceived insensitivity” during wrestlers’ protest last year
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Rhythm, fitness key in three-year Olympic cycle for India athletes
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Antim Panghal, Aman Sehrawat only seeded Indian wrestlers
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan women’s gymnastics captain out of Paris Games for smoking
    Reuters
  2. Ravichandran Ashwin’s I Have the Streets: A kutti cricket story paints the big picture
    Suresh Menon
  3. Harshit Rana credits Gambhir for changing mindset after maiden ODI call-up
    PTI
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record of IND v PAK in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment