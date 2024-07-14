Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final LIVE: Team buses arrive, ESP v ENG line-ups; Kick-off soon

Key Updates
- July 14, 2024 22:58SPAIN VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 27
England: 13
Spain: 10
Draws: 4
- July 14, 2024 22:45Less than two hours to kick-off
The bus carrying the Spain squad is on its way to the Olympiastadion Berlin. The players are exiting the vehicle and entering the building.
- July 14, 2024 22:39Spain starting XI
Simon (gk), Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo, Yamal, Morata, Williams
- July 14, 2024 22:38SPAIN LINEUP OUT!!
- July 14, 2024 22:36What happened the last time Spain and England faced each other?
A ruthless display in Seville saw the Three Lions claim a 3-2 victory, their first in the Nations League, and end Spain’s 15-year unbeaten run at home in competitive internationals.
Two goals from Raheem Sterling and a Marcus Rashford strike put England 3-0 up at half-time, marking the first time 2010 world champions Spain have ever conceded three times at home outside of friendly games.
Southgate’s side held firm under second-half pressure to secure the win, their first in a competitive match since the World Cup quarter-final defeat of Sweden, despite goals from Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos.
- July 14, 2024 22:22Harry Kane and Dani Olmo lead in the Golden Boot race
- July 14, 2024 22:13Lamine Yamal vs Marc Guehi | Marc Cucurella vs Bukayo Saka | Rodri vs Kobbie Mainoo
- July 14, 2024 22:04Carvajal and Le Normand expected to return for Spain. Take a look at the predicted lineups.
Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon (gk), Cucurella, Laporte, Le Normand, Carvajal, Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz, Williams, Morata, Yamal
England Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford (gk), Shaw, Guehi, Stones, Walker, Mainoo, Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Saka
- July 14, 2024 21:58LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England will kick off on Sunday (Monday, July 15, 12:30 PM IST) at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
The match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
