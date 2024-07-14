MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final LIVE: Team buses arrive, ESP v ENG line-ups; Kick-off soon

ESP vs ENG LIVE score: Catch the live updates and scores of the Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England being played at the Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany.

Updated : Jul 14, 2024 23:20 IST

Team Sportstar
The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England in Berlin will bring the curtain down on a month-long festival of football on Sunday.
The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England in Berlin will bring the curtain down on a month-long festival of football on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty images
lightbox-info

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England in Berlin will bring the curtain down on a month-long festival of football on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England being played at the Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany.

  • July 14, 2024 23:09
    French referee Francois Letexier will be in charge of the big clash

    Euro 2024 Final: Who is the referee and VAR for the Spain vs England clash?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 semifinal match between Spain and France at the Allianz Arena.

  • July 14, 2024 22:58
    SPAIN VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 27

    England: 13

    Spain: 10

    Draws: 4

  • July 14, 2024 22:48
    Can Harry Kane fire in the final?

    Euro 2024 final: Can Harry Kane’s new subdued role lead England to glory against Spain?

    Kane has had a strange Euros so far. Despite being the joint-top-scorer, there are calls for the England captain to be dropped for the final.

  • July 14, 2024 22:45
    Less than two hours to kick-off

    The bus carrying the Spain squad is on its way to the Olympiastadion Berlin. The players are exiting the vehicle and entering the building.

  • July 14, 2024 22:39
    Spain starting XI

    Simon (gk), Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo, Yamal, Morata, Williams

  • July 14, 2024 22:38
    SPAIN LINEUP OUT!!

  • July 14, 2024 22:36
    What happened the last time Spain and England faced each other?

    A ruthless display in Seville saw the Three Lions claim a 3-2 victory, their first in the Nations League, and end Spain’s 15-year unbeaten run at home in competitive internationals.

    Two goals from Raheem Sterling and a Marcus Rashford strike put England 3-0 up at half-time, marking the first time 2010 world champions Spain have ever conceded three times at home outside of friendly games.

    Southgate’s side held firm under second-half pressure to secure the win, their first in a competitive match since the World Cup quarter-final defeat of Sweden, despite goals from Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos.

  • July 14, 2024 22:22
    Harry Kane and Dani Olmo lead in the Golden Boot race

    Euro 2024 final: Top scorers and assist leaders stats ahead of Spain vs England title clash

    Take a look at the top goal scorers, assist leaders and teams with the most goals in Euro 2024 so far as Spain faces England in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin

  • July 14, 2024 22:13
    Lamine Yamal vs Marc Guehi | Marc Cucurella vs Bukayo Saka | Rodri vs Kobbie Mainoo

    Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final: Saka or Yamal; Top player battles and key match-ups in ESP v ENG

    One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.

  • July 14, 2024 22:04
    Carvajal and Le Normand expected to return for Spain. Take a look at the predicted lineups.

    Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon (gk), Cucurella, Laporte, Le Normand, Carvajal, Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz, Williams, Morata, Yamal


    England Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford (gk), Shaw, Guehi, Stones, Walker, Mainoo, Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Saka

  • July 14, 2024 22:03
    TACTICAL PREVIEW

    Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final tactical preview: Yamal-Williams factor, England’s late push hold key in decider

    Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Sportstar looks at a tactical preview of where the final can be won and lost.

  • July 14, 2024 21:58
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England will kick off on Sunday (Monday, July 15, 12:30 PM IST) at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

    The match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

