MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euphoria no excuse for racism, Lloris says of Argentina players’ chant

Fernandez later apologised for the video saying he got caught up in the euphoria of celebrations, and the song does not reflect his beliefs or character as he stands against discrimination.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 12:07 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates with family after winning the Copa America 2024.
Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates with family after winning the Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates with family after winning the Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentinian players cannot use the euphoria of their Copa America win as an excuse for their racist chants about the French team, former France captain Hugo Lloris said, adding the song was an “attack on French people.”

A video posted by Argentina international Enzo Fernandez on Instagram after his team beat Colombia 1-0 in Sunday’s final, featured a song sung by some members of the Argentina squad about France’s players of African descent.

FIFA is investigating the video after the French Football Federation (FFF) said it was “racist and discriminatory”. Chelsea, the Premier League club Fernandez plays for, has also started an internal disciplinary procedure over the matter.

Fernandez later apologised for the video saying he got caught up in the euphoria of celebrations, and the song does not reflect his beliefs or character as he stands against discrimination.

“It doesn’t matter if you are in a moment of euphoria because you have won an important trophy,” Lloris told the BBC on Thursday. “It demands even more responsibility when you are a winner.”

ALSO READ: Barcelona fans raising funds in TikTok for Nico Williams signing

“We all stand against discrimination and racism. I just think and hope it is a mistake. We all make mistakes sometimes and hopefully, they will learn from it.”

Argentina’s Vice President Victoria Villarruel defended Fernandez and the team and the country’s undersecretary for sports, Julio Garro, was removed from his position for suggesting that captain Lionel Messi apologise for the chants.

Lloris, who is France’s most capped player and its 2018 World Cup-winning captain, said Argentina deserved credit for what it has achieved in the sport in the last few years having become “the face of football in the world”.

“You (Argentinian players) are an example for others, especially the kids. It was a proper attack about the French people, especially for the French people who have some African origin and family,” he said. 

Related Topics

Argentina /

Hugo Lloris /

Enzo Fernandez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euphoria no excuse for racism, Lloris says of Argentina players’ chant
    Reuters
  2. Japan women’s gymnastics captain out of Paris Games for smoking
    Reuters
  3. Ravichandran Ashwin’s I Have the Streets: A kutti cricket story paints the big picture
    Suresh Menon
  4. Harshit Rana credits Gambhir for changing mindset after maiden ODI call-up
    PTI
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euphoria no excuse for racism, Lloris says of Argentina players’ chant
    Reuters
  2. MLS modifies rules to improve flexibility in how teams add world-class or developing players
    AP
  3. Celtic signs Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel
    Reuters
  4. Patrick Vieira leaves Strasbourg ahead of French season, becomes candidate for US job
    AP
  5. FIFA postpones decision on Palestinian bid to suspend Israel
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euphoria no excuse for racism, Lloris says of Argentina players’ chant
    Reuters
  2. Japan women’s gymnastics captain out of Paris Games for smoking
    Reuters
  3. Ravichandran Ashwin’s I Have the Streets: A kutti cricket story paints the big picture
    Suresh Menon
  4. Harshit Rana credits Gambhir for changing mindset after maiden ODI call-up
    PTI
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment