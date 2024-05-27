Rafael Nadal at French Open: Full list of titles won, Nadal’s record at Roland Garros before 2024 match against Zverev

Rafael Nadal, the most successful men’s singles player in the French Open, is set to face Alexander Zverev in the first round in what might just be his final match in the iconic tournament at the Stade de Roland Garros, on Monday.

Zverev and Nadal last faced each other in the semifinals of the French Open two years ago where the German, while trailing 7-6(8), 6-6, was forced to retire after twisting his ankle.

Nadal, who turns 38 next month, however, has hinted that he is far from over, which has also seen the French Tennis Federation cancel a ceremony for him to celebrate his glory.

How many French Open titles has Nadal won?

Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times, the most in any era -- Amateur or Open -- and his most recent title came in 2022 when he beat Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0 in the final.

List of most men’s single titles won in French Open

Player Amateur Era Open Era All Time Years Rafael Nadal 0 14 14 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 Max Decugis 8 0 8 1903, 1904, 1907, 1908, 1909, 1912, 1913, 1914 Björn Borg 0 6 6 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981 Henri Cochet 5 0 5 1922, 1926, 1928, 1930, 1932 André Vacherot 4 0 4 1894, 1895, 1896, 1901 Paul Aymé 4 0 4 1897, 1898, 1899, 1900

How has Nadal fared in the French Open so far?

Year Finish Opponent in last game 2005 Winner Mariano Puerta 2006 Winner Roger Federer 2007 Winner Roger Federer 2008 Winner Roger Federer 2009 Fourth Round Robin Söderling 2010 Winner Robin Söderling 2011 Winner Roger Federer 2012 Winner Novak Djokovic 2013 Winner David Ferrer 2014 Winner Novak Djokovic 2015 Quarterfinals Novak Djokovic 2016 Third round Marcel Granollers 2017 Winner Stan Wawrinka 2018 Winner Dominic Thiem 2019 Winner Dominic Thiem 2020 Winner Novak Djokovic 2021 Semifinals Novak Djokovic 2022 Winner Casper Ruud 2023 Withdrew

Ranked 275th in the world, Nadal is unseeded at a Major for the first time since Australian Open in 2005. He has a 5-3 win-loss record on clay this season.