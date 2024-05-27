MagazineBuy Print

Rafael Nadal at French Open: Full list of titles won, Nadal’s record at Roland Garros before 2024 match against Zverev

Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times, the most in any era -- Amateur or Open -- and his most recent title came in 2022 when he beat Casper Ruud in the final.

Published : May 27, 2024 17:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nadal, who turns 38 next month, however, has hinted that he is far from over, which has also seen the French Tennis Federation cancel a ceremony for him to celebrate his glory.
Nadal, who turns 38 next month, however, has hinted that he is far from over, which has also seen the French Tennis Federation cancel a ceremony for him to celebrate his glory. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon



Rafael Nadal, the most successful men’s singles player in the French Open, is set to face Alexander Zverev in the first round in what might just be his final match in the iconic tournament at the Stade de Roland Garros, on Monday.

Zverev and Nadal last faced each other in the semifinals of the French Open two years ago where the German, while trailing 7-6(8), 6-6, was forced to retire after twisting his ankle.

Nadal, who turns 38 next month, however, has hinted that he is far from over, which has also seen the French Tennis Federation cancel a ceremony for him to celebrate his glory.

How many French Open titles has Nadal won?

Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times, the most in any era -- Amateur or Open -- and his most recent title came in 2022 when he beat Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0 in the final.

List of most men’s single titles won in French Open

Player Amateur Era Open Era All Time Years
Rafael Nadal 0 14 14 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022
Max Decugis 8 0 8 1903, 1904, 1907, 1908, 1909, 1912, 1913, 1914
Björn Borg 0 6 6 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981
Henri Cochet 5 0 5 1922, 1926, 1928, 1930, 1932
André Vacherot 4 0 4 1894, 1895, 1896, 1901
Paul Aymé 4 0 4 1897, 1898, 1899, 1900

How has Nadal fared in the French Open so far?

Year Finish Opponent in last game
2005 Winner Mariano Puerta
2006 Winner Roger Federer
2007 Winner Roger Federer
2008 Winner Roger Federer
2009 Fourth Round Robin Söderling
2010 Winner Robin Söderling
2011 Winner Roger Federer
2012 Winner Novak Djokovic
2013 Winner David Ferrer
2014 Winner Novak Djokovic
2015 Quarterfinals Novak Djokovic
2016 Third round Marcel Granollers
2017 Winner Stan Wawrinka
2018 Winner Dominic Thiem
2019 Winner Dominic Thiem
2020 Winner Novak Djokovic
2021 Semifinals Novak Djokovic
2022 Winner Casper Ruud
2023 Withdrew

Ranked 275th in the world, Nadal is unseeded at a Major for the first time since Australian Open in 2005. He has a 5-3 win-loss record on clay this season.

