French Open 2024: Why Rafael Nadal will not have a farewell ceremony at Roland Garros this year

Tournament director Amélie Mauresmo said on Sunday that Nadal let officials know he didn’t want to close the door on a return before he told the world that at a pre-tournament news conference.

Published : May 26, 2024 19:45 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Spain’s Rafael Nadal acknowledges fans during a practice session at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal acknowledges fans during a practice session at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal acknowledges fans during a practice session at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The French tennis federation put off holding a ceremony to celebrate Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros this year, because he has said this might not necessarily be his final appearance at the tournament he has won a record 14 times.

Tournament director Amélie Mauresmo said on Sunday that Nadal let officials know he didn't want to close the door on a return before he told the world that at a pre-tournament news conference.

“As you can imagine, we had something planned for him. But ... because he doesn’t know if it’s going to be his last Roland Garros or not, he wants to leave the door open maybe to come back next year as a player. So we are not going to push him, obviously, to do anything,” Mauresmo said.

“It’s his decision when he wants to have a proper ceremony, a proper goodbye, a proper farewell. So we’re not going to do it this year. That’s his wish,” she continued. “And even though we were ready to push the button if something happens, we obviously are going to respect what he wants and make sure we are ready whenever he feels he wants to do it. Later this year; next year; anytime he wants.”

Nadal, who turns 38 on June 3 and has said previously he expects this to be his last season, will face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round on Monday.

