Shreyas Iyer: Drive to play Test cricket is still there, or else I would have given a reason and sat out

Towards the end of 2023, Shreyas Iyer was on a high courtesy a smashing World Cup after having recovered from a back injury, which required surgery. But his 2024 season has been a topsy-turvy one so far.

While he has led Kolkata Knight Riders to the Indian Premier League title and been a part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy title-winning squad, he has also had to face the ignominy of losing his place in the Test team and being stripped of a BCCI central contract.

On Saturday, having ticked the box of ending a 35-month-long drought of a First-Class hundred, Shreyas interacted with the media.

Excerpts:-

The long wait is over…

Yes. It feels special. Coming back after a very long time, obviously I was feeling a bit down with my injuries. Now, getting a century after a very long time, it’s a great feeling overall.

Will it help in setting you up for a Test comeback?

I am absolutely keen for a comeback but yes, as we say, control the controllables, keep performing and participating as much as possible and also see that the body is in the best shape. So, I will take the best decision possible according to that.

How did you approach your innings?

Nowadays, when the teams come up, they straightaway put a defensive field right from ball one. I was just trying to take some time in between, trying to play more balls than scoring shots, so that was my plan. Play session by session and try to see how much my body can take.

What has changed post surgery? Is the fear factor of a recurrence still around?

Not anymore. The surgery was last year and after that, I played the Asia Cup, the World Cup, and many more matches. But there was this phase where I was feeling that it might occur again. But yes, I trained a lot to see to it that I have optimum fitness and obviously, it comes here and there, but now my capacity has improved a lot.

What kind of changes have you made to your training regime?

I improved my long-distance running. I wanted to increase my patience as well in terms of longer format and according to that, I was still in intensive training. I was stressing up and pushing my body. I was trying to push my limits and seeing to it that I had the best fitness possible.

You had some issues after standing for long…

Yes. Even when I sit for long or stand for long too, the back tightens and automatically used to stiffen up.

Are there any issues with the back which you have to be wary of?

No, it’s completely fine.

As you said, 2023, was primarily about injury rehab and focus on World Cup. Do you think, in 2024, you have been a victim of perception when it comes to longer format?

I had addressed my feeling during the long interview and things didn’t go my way but I am in good space right now. I am doing what I am meant to do - training and playing matches consistently. I feel that all the matches I have played recently have helped me in that fitness level as well along with my training program. This is my seventh (sixth) match on the trot and yes, the body has taken a lot of load. At the same time, we have to manage here and there and see to it that I strategise in terms of how I play.

Do you have any inhibitions any longer in terms of batting long if required?

Now, I have to be smart in terms of what decisions I take. I need to see to it that my body is in the best shape possible. No matter whatever people think outside, I have to listen to my body because I know the amount of threshold I have carried over the last few years and based on that, I will be taking the right decision and I hope that my team will also back me.

Does the drive to wear the white jersey still remain?

Absolutely. That’s why I have been playing or else, I would have given a reason and sat out.

How challenging is it to curb your natural instinct and play time?

Yes, it is (challenging) but when I said that I played few matches in the past, that was the reason where I got to know that I can smash every ball but at the same time, I have to bat longer if I want my body to be ready for any situation provided by the opposition. We have faced many challenges in the past. Even in the previous match against Baroda, they gave us a rank turner and they performed brilliantly and we were put under the pump. So, different occasions, different demands and we have to see to it that we are in the best mindset possible.

How do you see the match situation? Ruturaj seems to have started well for Maharashtra....

He has been batting phenomenally. He is a great timer of the ball and it’s just a matter of one wicket. Once the ball starts to turn, I hope that from Sunday onwards, it will, because even when we were batting, one odd ball was turning. So, there were a few signs we got on the wicket and I hope that we get them all out tomorrow.

What was more challenging for you while batting: the bowling or the conditions?

I don’t want to sound rude but I feel that they bowled decently. The way Ayush batted, he took away the rest of the bowlers and they were a bit down. For me, just taking singles became more easy.

Would you refer to 2024 as one with mixed feelings or a year of learning?

I have been learning every year. Something or the other has been happening but when you win three championships (Ranji Trophy, IPL and Irani Cup) in a year, what else can you ask for?

All I see is the positive things over here and that is winning the trophy. That’s what I want.

A word on Ayush Mhatre, the promising opener?

Yes, a tremendous talent. The energy and the attitude that he has portrayed today in the game, batting for so long and then coming and doing short-leg and silly point, that shows the character of the player. To come and participate in the game and see to it that he put in full efforts for the team. I am sure that if we get them all out tomorrow, he would be the player of the match.