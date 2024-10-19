MagazineBuy Print

Stockholm Open 2024: Paul ends Wawrinka’s run to reach final

Wawrinka had beaten Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday, his first win against a top-10 opponent for over a year.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 21:52 IST , STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
USA’s Tommy Paul in action against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka during the Stockholm Open semifinals on Saturday.
USA’s Tommy Paul in action against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka during the Stockholm Open semifinals on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

USA's Tommy Paul in action against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during the Stockholm Open semifinals on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Tommy Paul ended Stan Wawrinka’s run in the Stockholm ATP tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win in the semifinals on Saturday.

Wawrinka, the 39-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion who has now slipped to 217th in the world, had beaten Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday, his first win against a top-10 opponent for over a year.

But he found the going tough against 27-year-old American Paul, the world number 13.

With Paul 4-2 ahead in the first set, Wawrinka had two chances to break but spurned both.

The American, who won the Stockholm title in 2021, roared through the second set to move into a final against either Bulgarian world number 10 Grigor Dimitrov or Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, who face off in the other semifinal later Saturday.

