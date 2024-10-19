Stockholm Open 2024: Paul ends Wawrinka’s run to reach final

Tommy Paul ended Stan Wawrinka’s run in the Stockholm ATP tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win in the semifinals on Saturday.

Wawrinka, the 39-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion who has now slipped to 217th in the world, had beaten Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday, his first win against a top-10 opponent for over a year.

Too Strong! 👏@TommyPaul1 advances into the 2024 Stockholm final with an impressive 6-3 6-2 win over Wawrinka#bnppnordicopenpic.twitter.com/PnAcA6jQJI — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 19, 2024

But he found the going tough against 27-year-old American Paul, the world number 13.

With Paul 4-2 ahead in the first set, Wawrinka had two chances to break but spurned both.

The American, who won the Stockholm title in 2021, roared through the second set to move into a final against either Bulgarian world number 10 Grigor Dimitrov or Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, who face off in the other semifinal later Saturday.