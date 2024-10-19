Indian sports wrap, October 19: Thiruvananthapuram Kombans come from behind to beat Kannur Warriors 2-1

FOOTBALL

Super League Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Kombans come from behind to beat Kannur Warriors 2-1

Kannur Warriors’ unbeaten run finally came to an end on Saturday night as Thiruvananthapuram Kombans beat it 2-1 to dash the Warriors’ hopes of going to the top of the Super League Kerala table.

After creating quite a few chances, Kannur had to wait till the 25th minute to finally convert one of them. Alister Anthony gave the perfect finishing touch to a deft pass into the box by Adrian Sardinero.

The second half saw a more earnest effort from the Kombans, who found the equaliser through Autemar Bispa. He broke through to the box, following a free-kick by Patrick Mota, and came up with a fine header on the run.

The Kombans’ winner came off a counter-attack, with substitute Akmal Shan being presented with virtually an open goal, after being fed by Muhammed Ashar.

The goal also took the Kombans to the third spot, one point behind Calicut and Kannur.

-P. K. Ajith Kumar

TENNIS

Rithvik Bollipalli-Arjun Kadhe duo enters Almaty Open final

Rithvik Bollipalli and Arjun Kadhe beat Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner of Germany 7-6(3), 6-3 to move into the doubles final of the $1,117,465 ATP tennis tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

In the final, the Indian pair will play Nicolas Barrientos and Skander Mansouri who beat Guido Andreozzi and Sriram Balaji in straight sets.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Winston-Salem, USA, Dhakshineswar Suresh reached the semifinals with a 6-2, 7-6(6) victory over Daniel Milavsky.

The results: $1,117,465 ATP, Almaty, Kazakhstan Doubles (semifinals): Nicolas Barrientos (Col) & Skander Mansouri (Tun) bt Guido Andreozzi (Arg) & Sriram Balaji 7-5, 6-2; Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe bt Jakob Schnaitter & Mark Wallner (Ger) 7-6(3), 6-3. $25,000 ITF men, Sintra, Portugal Doubles (quarterfinals): Siddhant Banthia & Divij Sharan bt Jasin Jakupi & Nicolas Kobelt (Sui) 6-1, 6-3. $15,000 ITF men, Kampala, Uganda Doubles (semifinals): Dev Javia & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Abraham Asaba & Isaac Nortey (Gha) 7-6(6), 6-4; Paul Gazeu (Fra) & Gregor Ramskogler (Aut) bt Matteo Covato (Ita) & Maan Kesharwani 4-6, 6-3, [10-5]; Quarterfinals: Dev & Nitin bt Guy Iradukunda (Bdi) & Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) 6-3, 6-4; Paul & Gregor bt Tarun Karra & Rishabdev Raman 6-3, 6-0. $15,000 ITF men, Winston-Salem, USA Singles (quarterfinals): Dhakshineswar Suresh bt Daniel Milavsky (USA) 6-2, 7-6(6).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Sangrur Hockey Academy beats SR High School 12-0 in Nehru junior hockey tournament

Sangrur Hockey Academy outplayed SR High School, Dahod, Gujarat by a 12-0 margin in the Kanwarji 52nd Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Saturday.

Ankur Ror top scored with four goals, while Lisham Max Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Nishant scored the other goals.

The results: Army Boys Sports Company, MEG Bangalore, 5 (Arjun 2, Samir 2, Nitesh Sharma) bt Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, 0. Sangrur HockeyAcademy 12 (Ankur Ror 4, Lisham Max Singh 3, Arshdeep Singh 3, Nishant 2) bt SR HS, Dahod, Gujarat, 0. Vikas Inter College, Varanasi, 8 (Ajay Kumar 4, Abhijeet Pal 2, Mohit Yadav, Hayyan Naeem) bt Krida Prabodhini, Pune, 1 (Piyush Rajesh). Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Saifai, 17 (Ayush Mishra 4, Pradeep Yadav 3, Kislay 2, Nitish Yadav 2, Sunil Pal 2, Mohd. Suhail, Raj Singh, Romit Pal, Aman Rajbhar) bt Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Bankner, 0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

BASKETBALL

Apex Public School beats St. Xavier’s in Hansraj Prabhakar basketball tournament

Shumalaya scored 17 points in helping Apex Public School to a 39-22 victory over St. Xavier’s School in the girls under-17 event of the 35th Hansraj Prabhakar basketball tournament at the Oxford School courts, Vikaspuri, on Saturday.

The results: Under-18 boys: Brain 36 (Tanuj 17) bt St. Cecilia’s 15. Adarsh 33 bt Manavsthali 22. DPS, Vasant Kunj, 57 (Anvy 28) bt St. Xavier’s 49 (Parv 24). Under-17 girls: Brain 11 bt St. Mark’s 3. Apex 39 (Shumalaya 17) bt St. Xavier’s 22. DPS, Vasant Kunj, 28 bt Manavsthali 15. Under-16 boys: Montfort 45 (Griyaansh Tyagi 16) bt Maxfort 27 (Vikramaditya 18). SD Public School 32 (Kalam 10) bt Brain 17. Fr. Agnel 35 (Ethan 10) bt Mira Model 32 (Sahil 14).

-Kamesh Srinivasan