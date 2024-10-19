Indian sports wrap, October 19: Thiruvananthapuram Kombans come from behind to beat Kannur Warriors 2-1

FOOTBALL
Super League Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Kombans come from behind to beat Kannur Warriors 2-1
Kannur Warriors’ unbeaten run finally came to an end on Saturday night as Thiruvananthapuram Kombans beat it 2-1 to dash the Warriors’ hopes of going to the top of the Super League Kerala table.
After creating quite a few chances, Kannur had to wait till the 25th minute to finally convert one of them. Alister Anthony gave the perfect finishing touch to a deft pass into the box by Adrian Sardinero.
The second half saw a more earnest effort from the Kombans, who found the equaliser through Autemar Bispa. He broke through to the box, following a free-kick by Patrick Mota, and came up with a fine header on the run.
The Kombans’ winner came off a counter-attack, with substitute Akmal Shan being presented with virtually an open goal, after being fed by Muhammed Ashar.
The goal also took the Kombans to the third spot, one point behind Calicut and Kannur.
-P. K. Ajith Kumar
TENNIS
Rithvik Bollipalli-Arjun Kadhe duo enters Almaty Open final
Rithvik Bollipalli and Arjun Kadhe beat Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner of Germany 7-6(3), 6-3 to move into the doubles final of the $1,117,465 ATP tennis tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.
In the final, the Indian pair will play Nicolas Barrientos and Skander Mansouri who beat Guido Andreozzi and Sriram Balaji in straight sets.
In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Winston-Salem, USA, Dhakshineswar Suresh reached the semifinals with a 6-2, 7-6(6) victory over Daniel Milavsky.
The results:
$1,117,465 ATP, Almaty, Kazakhstan
$25,000 ITF men, Sintra, Portugal
$15,000 ITF men, Kampala, Uganda
$15,000 ITF men, Winston-Salem, USA
-Kamesh Srinivasan
HOCKEY
Sangrur Hockey Academy beats SR High School 12-0 in Nehru junior hockey tournament
Sangrur Hockey Academy outplayed SR High School, Dahod, Gujarat by a 12-0 margin in the Kanwarji 52nd Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Saturday.
Ankur Ror top scored with four goals, while Lisham Max Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Nishant scored the other goals.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
BASKETBALL
Apex Public School beats St. Xavier’s in Hansraj Prabhakar basketball tournament
Shumalaya scored 17 points in helping Apex Public School to a 39-22 victory over St. Xavier’s School in the girls under-17 event of the 35th Hansraj Prabhakar basketball tournament at the Oxford School courts, Vikaspuri, on Saturday.
The results:
Under-18 boys:
Under-17 girls:
Under-16 boys:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
