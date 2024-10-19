New Zealand beats Britain to defend America’s Cup, world’s oldest international sporting trophy

The jubilant crew of Emirates Team New Zealand sprayed each other with champagne after completing a commanding 7-2 victory over Ineos Britannia on Saturday to defend the America’s Cup.

The dominant Kiwis lifted the world’s oldest international sporting trophy for the third consecutive time after beating their British opponents by 37 seconds in the ninth race off Barcelona to end the best-of-13 series.

New Zealand raced into a 4-0 lead in the 37th edition of the competition before Britain fought back with two victories on Wednesday.

However, the Kiwis responded with three points in a row to clinch a third straight victory after their successes in 2017 and 2021, the country’s fifth triumph in the competition.

Winners of the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Match pic.twitter.com/YvUN6HgQ9X — EmiratesTeamNZ (@EmiratesTeamNZ) October 19, 2024

“What an amazing feeling, it’s been a tough battle all week, but an amazing scoreline and I’m proud of the way the team kept battling today,” said Kiwi helmsman Peter Burling.

“It’s still just sinking in... what an awesome day, Barcelona’s just been absolutely amazing, what an amazing feeling.”

New Zealand is the first nation to lift the trophy in three consecutive editions since the United States in 1987, 1988 and 1992.

The second generation of AC75 foiling boats has reduced the differences between the teams, but New Zealand consistently read the wind conditions better.

Burling was the youngest helmsman to win the ‘Auld Mug’, winning it in 2017 at 26, and then skippering the team to a superb title defence four years later before triumphing this year.

“It’s pretty special, being involved in this team has been a huge journey, I’ve loved every minute of it and closing it out today,” said New Zealand helmsman Nathan Outteridge.

“It’s been a big dream for a long time, it’s awesome to be here with everyone and achieve it.”

The ninth race was delayed by 40 minutes because of light wind conditions but eventually began with Ineos knowing they needed to win five straight races to lift the trophy.

‘Not end of journey’

The British boat crossed the start line a knot faster than its opponent and the teams exchanged the lead until New Zealand pulled ahead by 200 metres at the first gate.

The Kiwis extended their lead to 22 seconds by the second mark but Ineos continued to fight relentlessly and cut the gap to 69 metres at one point in the fourth leg.

The right side of the course offered higher pressure and New Zealand did a good job of defending it, denying Britain a way back in.

“It’s pretty special, being involved in this team has been a huge journey, I’ve loved every minute of it and closing it out today”New Zealand helmsman Nathan Outteridge

Skipper Ben Ainslie and Ineos, bankrolled by billionaire Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, needed a miracle like the comeback from 8-1 down to win Oracle Team USA the America’s Cup in 2013, but it was not forthcoming.

Britain has still never won the competition which started 173 years ago with a race around the Isle of Wight.

“A huge well done to Team New Zealand, what an amazing campaign and team, and in my view they are the best team ever in the America’s Cup,” said Ainslie.

“At the end of the day the better team won.”

Britain reached the America’s Cup for the first time in 60 years and Ainslie said Ineos Britannia would keep fighting.

“This is not going to be the end of the journey for us, we set out 10 years ago to win the America’s Cup, we’re getting closer each time,” he said.

“The trick is to keep going and get it home the next time.”