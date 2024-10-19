MagazineBuy Print

India to host 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship for the first time

India will host the 20th edition of the Asian Women’s Handball Championship in New Delhi from December 1 to 10, 2024.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 14:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will host the 20th edition of the Asian Women's Handball Championship in New Delhi from December 1 to 10, 2024.
India will host the 20th edition of the Asian Women's Handball Championship in New Delhi from December 1 to 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India will host the 20th edition of the Asian Women’s Handball Championship in New Delhi from December 1 to 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India will host the 20th edition of the Asian Women’s Handball Championship in New Delhi from December 1 to 10, 2024.

With the support of the Asian Handball Federation (AHF), the South Asian Handball Federation (SAHF), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) India will be hosting the event for the first time.

Alongside India, the competition will witness continental heavyweights, Iran, South Korea, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and Singapore in action. The championship is scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where close to 200 players will compete for continental glory and the chance to qualify for the 2025 IHF World Women’s Handball Championship in Germany and the Netherlands.

The championship was originally set to take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, but unforeseen circumstances led to its relocation—presenting India with a golden opportunity.

“Hosting this prestigious tournament is a significant milestone for Indian handball, marking a pivotal moment in our journey to elevate the sport to new heights. With our women’s team recently securing a bronze medal at the Asian Women’s Club Championship, we are thrilled to welcome some of Asia’s leading nations to India. This event is an opportunity to showcase India’s immense potential on the Asian stage and inspire future generations to embrace handball with passion and determination,” said Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of Pavna Group and a co-promoter of the WHL.

India will compete in the Asian Women’s Handball Championship for the eighth time, and will aim to make this home debut unforgettable, as four top teams will secure direct qualification for the World Championship.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

