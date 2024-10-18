MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Six Kings Slam semifinals: Nadal loses against Alcaraz, Sinner beats Djokovic

Nadal will play Djokovic on Saturday in a third-place match before Sinner faces Alcaraz.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 08:01 IST , RIYADH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves at fans after losing his semi-final match against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves at fans after losing his semi-final match against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves at fans after losing his semi-final match against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

With an eye on the Davis Cup, Rafael Nadal said he was pleased with his performance despite losing 6-3, 6-3 to Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam on Thursday.

Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (0), 6-4 in the other semifinal at the exhibition event that awards money but no ATP ranking points and is Saudi Arabia’s latest foray into tennis.

The match against Alcaraz was Nadal’s first since he announced last week that he would be retiring after playing for Spain in the Davis Cup next month. Nadal and Alcaraz played doubles together at the Paris Games and could team up again for the Davis Cup.

“I have the Davis Cup in front (of me) in a month, so every day is an opportunity to be better and better and be ready for this final tournament of my tennis career,” Nadal said. “I want to try my best to be ready for that and help the team in some way.”

Thursday’s match was the first contest for Nadal since his exit at the Paris Olympics in July.

“Carlos was too good. I haven’t been on the competitive stage since a couple months ago,” Nadal said. “So yeah, I think it was a good performance, even if it was not enough to play against an animal like him. But it was a positive match for me, and I’m happy.”

Nadal will play Djokovic on Saturday in a third-place match before Sinner faces Alcaraz.

The top-ranked Sinner was cleared in a doping case shortly before winning last month’s U.S. Open, although the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed that exoneration.

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Novak Djokovic /

Jannik Sinner /

Carlos Alcaraz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 3, 1st Test: New Zealand 180/3 at Stumps, leads India by 134 runs; Match starts at 9:15 AM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Six Kings Slam semifinals: Nadal loses against Alcaraz, Sinner beats Djokovic
    AP
  3. Arjun Erigaisi beats Lagrave to win WR Chess Masters Cup but misses out on 2800
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Indies vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal live streaming info: When and where to watch WI v NZ match online?
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI-W vs NZ-W Predicted Playing XI for second semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Six Kings Slam semifinals: Nadal loses against Alcaraz, Sinner beats Djokovic
    AP
  2. Wim Fissette to coach Iga Swiatek after parting ways with Naomi Osaka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Six Kings Slam: Sinner to face Djokovic, Alcaraz to take on Nadal in semifinals
    AP
  4. Six Kings Slam: Preview, format, players, prize money and live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serena Williams has benign cyst removed from neck
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 3, 1st Test: New Zealand 180/3 at Stumps, leads India by 134 runs; Match starts at 9:15 AM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Six Kings Slam semifinals: Nadal loses against Alcaraz, Sinner beats Djokovic
    AP
  3. Arjun Erigaisi beats Lagrave to win WR Chess Masters Cup but misses out on 2800
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Indies vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal live streaming info: When and where to watch WI v NZ match online?
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI-W vs NZ-W Predicted Playing XI for second semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment