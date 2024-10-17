MagazineBuy Print

Wim Fissette to coach Iga Swiatek after parting ways with Naomi Osaka

Fissette is one of the most reputed names in the coaching circuit of women’s tennis, previously serving as the coach of Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 13:10 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Fissette’s last coaching stint was with Naomi Osaka, with the two parting ways in September 2024.
Fissette's last coaching stint was with Naomi Osaka, with the two parting ways in September 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Fissette’s last coaching stint was with Naomi Osaka, with the two parting ways in September 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgian tennis coach Wim Fissette joined World No. 1 Iga Swiatek as her coach ahead of the WTA finals, the Polish star announced on social medial on Thursday.

“I’m happy to announce that Wim Fissette is joining our team. As you know, I’m preparing for the WTA Finals but my perspective is, as always, long-term, not short-term. I said many times that my career is a marathon for me, not a sprint and I’m working, operating and making decisions with this approach,” Swiatek wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I want to say that I’m very excited and looking forward to working with Wim. He seems to have a great attitude, vision and huge experience at a very top level of tennis. It’s always crucial to try and get to know each other better but we’re off to a good start and I can’t wait to compete soon,” Swiatek added.

Fissette is one of the most reputed names in the coaching circuit of women’s tennis, previously serving as the coach of Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber.

ALSO READ: Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner eliminates Daniil Medvedev, to face Djokovic next

Clijsters won the most major title under him, namely the US Open twice (2009. 2010), the Australian Open (2011) and the WTA Tour Championship (2010).

The Belgian’s last coaching stint was with former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who won the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open under him. The two reunited in 2023, eventually parting ways last month.

