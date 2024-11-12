 />
ATP Finals: Rejuvenated Medvedev back on track with win over De Minaur

Defeat for debutant De Minaur means he has no realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals but for Medvedev, he will enter his last match against top seed Jannik Sinner with hope.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 21:13 IST , TURIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Australia’s Alex de Minaur.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. | Photo Credit: AP

Daniil Medvedev might have to delay his holiday plans a while longer after rediscovering his spark to beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur in straight sets at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.

The Russian world number four said he was ready to pack his bags after losing his opening group match to American Taylor Fritz on Sunday, but the 2020 champion produced a serving masterclass to overpower De Minaur 6-2 6-4.

Defeat for debutant De Minaur means he has no realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals but for Medvedev, he will enter his last match against top seed Jannik Sinner with hope.

Medvedev’s tennis and attitude on Tuesday was in stark contrast to Sunday when he looked distracted and disinterested and earned a penalty point for smashing a courtside microphone.

ALSO READ | ATP Finals: Zverev eases past Rublev in campaign opener

This time he was fully focused on the job at hand as he made only 10 unforced errors and conceded only nine points on his serve as he extended his record over De Minaur to 7-3.

“The last match I felt too tired mentally to fight the way I usually do,” Medvedev said in a courtside interview.

“So during the match when it doesn’t go your way, you get frustrated and stuff like that. So I went into this match thinking if I lose I go home Thursday for sure, good feeling, if I win I still have the chance, also a good feeling. I just wanted to hit some shots and it worked well,” he added.

Related Topics

Daniil Medvedev /

Alex De Minaur /

ATP Finals 2024

