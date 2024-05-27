MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Final: Sunil Narine wins the Most Valuable Player of the season award

Narine had 17 wickets under his belt at an economy of 9.27 and averages 31.44. With the bat, he amassed 488 runs in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 180.74.

Published : May 27, 2024 00:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Narine in action.
Sunil Narine in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunil Narine in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Sunil Narine clinched the Most Valuable Player of the Season award after the final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The West Indies player not only performed with the ball but also showcased his big-hitting abilities with the bat at the top of Kolkata’s batting order in their title run.

Narine had 17 wickets under his belt at an economy of 9.27 and averages 31.44. With the bat, he amassed 488 runs in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 180.74.

IPL 2024

Sunil Narine

