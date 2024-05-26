MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Venkatesh Iyer scores joint-fastest fifty in IPL finals history

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer scored the joint-fastest fifty in an IPL final, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday.

Published : May 26, 2024 22:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during the final.
Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during the final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during the final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer scored the joint-fastest fifty in an IPL final, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday.

Venkatesh got to his fifty in the chase against SRH on the 24th ball he faced, equalling the 24-ball mark previously held jointly by Suresh Raina (CSK) and David Warner (SRH).

Courtesy of Venkatesh’s quickfire knock, Kolkata Knight Riders finished off the 114-run chase with 57 deliveries to spare, an IPL finals record.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Venkatesh Iyer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders registers comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, wins third title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Which teams are promoted to the Premier League 2024-25 season after Championship playoffs final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dipa Karmakar becomes first ever Indian gymnast to win gold medal at Asian Championships
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. F1: Charles Leclerc wins Monaco Grand Prix, Piastri finishes second
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Why Rafael Nadal will not have a farewell ceremony at Roland Garros this year
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony LIVE: KKR wins by 8 wickets; Full winners list coming up soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders registers comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, wins third title
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders registers fastest chase in IPL final in terms of balls to spare against Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Gurbaz given out LBW after DRS malfunction
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Venkatesh Iyer scores joint-fastest fifty in IPL finals history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders registers comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, wins third title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Which teams are promoted to the Premier League 2024-25 season after Championship playoffs final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dipa Karmakar becomes first ever Indian gymnast to win gold medal at Asian Championships
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. F1: Charles Leclerc wins Monaco Grand Prix, Piastri finishes second
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Why Rafael Nadal will not have a farewell ceremony at Roland Garros this year
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment