KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Venkatesh Iyer scores joint-fastest fifty in IPL finals history

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer scored the joint-fastest fifty in an IPL final, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday.
Venkatesh got to his fifty in the chase against SRH on the 24th ball he faced, equalling the 24-ball mark previously held jointly by Suresh Raina (CSK) and David Warner (SRH).
Courtesy of Venkatesh’s quickfire knock, Kolkata Knight Riders finished off the 114-run chase with 57 deliveries to spare, an IPL finals record.
