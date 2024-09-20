MagazineBuy Print

Arnold resigns as Australia coach after World Cup qualifying setbacks

Arnold's resignation follows heavy criticism from fans and pundits after a shock 1-0 loss to Bahrain on home soil and a 0-0 draw away against Asian football minnows Indonesia.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 07:22 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Graham James Arnold after a match.
FILE PHOTO: Graham James Arnold after a match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Graham James Arnold after a match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Graham Arnold has resigned as Australia coach in a decision he said was for the “best for the nation” following the Socceroos’ poor start to Asia’s third phase of World Cup qualifying.

Arnold’s resignation follows heavy criticism from fans and pundits after a shock 1-0 loss to Bahrain on home soil and a 0-0 draw away against Asian football minnows Indonesia.

It ends his second, six-year-long stint in the role, having also been the Socceroos’ interim coach in 2006-07.

Despite the shaky start in World Cup qualifying, the decision is a surprise, coming only days after Football Australia boss James Johnson strongly endorsed the 61-year-old to continue in the role and put the team back on track.

“I said after our game against Indonesia that I had some decisions to make, and after deep reflection, my gut has told me it’s time for change, both for myself and the programme,” Arnold said in a FA statement.

“I’ve made the decision to resign based upon what’s best for the nation, the players and Football Australia.

“I’ve given absolutely everything I can to the role, and I am immensely proud of what has been achieved during my tenure.”

Arnold advised FA earlier in the week of his decision and it was accepted by the board, FA said, adding that it was focused on appointing a replacement before the next round of World Cup qualifiers in October.

“While we respect his decision and are saddened to see Graham leave the national team set-up, this scenario is not uncommon in international football,” said Johnson.

“We will act swiftly in appointing a new head coach to ensure continuity and stability ... and who can build upon the foundations which Graham leaves behind.

“Time is of the essence, and we are fully committed to making the transition as smooth as possible.”

