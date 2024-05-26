IPL 2024: Virat Kohli wins Orange Cap with 741 runs; Full list of standings

Virat Kohli won the IPL 2024 Orange Cap at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru player scored 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75. Virat scored one hundred and five fifties in the tournament at a strike rate in excess of 154.
This was the second time Virat won the award for the leading run-getter of the IPL. He had scored 973 runs during the 2016 season to claim the award for the first time.
Here is the final list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|15
|741
|61.75
|154.69
|113*
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|14
|583
|53.00
|141.16
|108*
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|16
|573
|52.09
|149.21
|84*
|Travis Head
|SRH
|15
|567
|40.50
|191.55
|102
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|16
|531
|48.27
|153.46
|86
