MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli wins Orange Cap with 741 runs; Full list of standings

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru player scored 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 to claim the prize.

Published : May 26, 2024 23:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli reacts during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli reacts during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli reacts during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Virat Kohli won the IPL 2024 Orange Cap at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru player scored 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75. Virat scored one hundred and five fifties in the tournament at a strike rate in excess of 154.

This was the second time Virat won the award for the leading run-getter of the IPL. He had scored 973 runs during the 2016 season to claim the award for the first time.

Here is the final list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 15 741 61.75 154.69 113*
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 14 583 53.00 141.16 108*
Riyan Parag RR 16 573 52.09 149.21 84*
Travis Head SRH 15 567 40.50 191.55 102
Sanju Samson RR 16 531 48.27 153.46 86

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League hockey: Sreejesh not starting in goal, first quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli wins Orange Cap with 741 runs; Full list of standings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024 warm up: Full schedule of international friendlies before Lionel Messi and Co. begin title defence
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders registers comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, wins third title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which teams are promoted to the Premier League 2024-25 season after Championship playoffs final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli wins Orange Cap with 741 runs; Full list of standings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony LIVE: KKR wins by 8 wickets; Full winners list coming up soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders registers comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, wins third title
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders registers fastest chase in IPL final in terms of balls to spare against Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Gurbaz given out LBW after DRS malfunction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League hockey: Sreejesh not starting in goal, first quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli wins Orange Cap with 741 runs; Full list of standings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024 warm up: Full schedule of international friendlies before Lionel Messi and Co. begin title defence
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders registers comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, wins third title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which teams are promoted to the Premier League 2024-25 season after Championship playoffs final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment