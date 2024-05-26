Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024 by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
Stay tuned for the post-match presentation ceremony to commence.
IPL 2024 AWARDS
- Winner - Kolkata Knight Riders
- Runner Up - Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Emerging player of the season - TBA
- Most Valuable Player - TBA
- Orange Cap - TBA
- Purple Cap - TBA
- Most Sixes Award - TBA
- Best Strike Rate Award - TBA
- Catch of the season - TBA
- Fair Play Award - TBA
IPL FINAL - KKR vs SRH AWARDS
- Player of the match - TBA
- Most sixes in the match - TBA
Latest on Sportstar
- KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Venkatesh Iyer’s fifty helps Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad for third IPL title
- India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League: Lineups out, Sreejesh not starting in goal
- IPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony LIVE: KKR wins by 8 wickets; Full winners list coming up soon
- IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders registers comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, wins third title
- KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Gurbaz given out LBW after DRS malfunction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE