IPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony LIVE: KKR wins by 8 wickets; Full winners list coming up soon

IPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony: Here’s the full list of winners - Orange Cap, Purple Cap, MVP, Fair Play, Best Catch, Emerging Player, and Fair Play award. 

Updated : May 26, 2024 22:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai : 26/05/2024 : Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer celebrates after scoring winning runs during the Final match of Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. .
Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Chennai : 26/05/2024 : Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer celebrates after scoring winning runs during the Final match of Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. . Photo | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024 by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Stay tuned for the post-match presentation ceremony to commence.

IPL 2024 AWARDS

  • Winner - Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Runner Up - Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Emerging player of the season - TBA
  • Most Valuable Player - TBA
  • Orange Cap - TBA
  • Purple Cap - TBA
  • Most Sixes Award - TBA
  • Best Strike Rate Award - TBA
  • Catch of the season - TBA
  • Fair Play Award - TBA

IPL FINAL - KKR vs SRH AWARDS

  • Player of the match - TBA
  • Most sixes in the match - TBA

