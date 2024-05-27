Mitchell Starc wins Player of the Match award in IPL 2024 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders speedster Mitchell Starc won the Player of the Match award in the Indian Premier League final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Starc was instrumental in restricting Hyderabad to a paltry 113 in the first innings as he scalped two wickets and conceded just 14 runs in three overs.

The Australian, who was roped in for a whopping ₹24.75 crore in the auction last year, delivered when it mattered the most. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the very first over with a peach of a delivery that clipped the top of off stump. He went on to dismiss Rahul Tripathi as well in his next over.

The 34-year-old also became the first player in IPL history to win two player of the match awards in the Playoffs. Overall, he managed to scalp 17 wickets in 14 matches.