India 2-2 Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League hockey: Nicolas Keenan equalises for South Americans

- May 26, 2024 23:4024’
Nicolas Keenan wins a PC for Argentina. India still down to 10-men. Amit Rohidas blocks the first attempt. Another PC. Followed by another. Followed by another. Amit Rohidas defending like a wall.
- May 26, 2024 23:3923’
Della Torre looks to find his way towards the Indian shooting circle from the right but Harmanpreet steals the ball.
- May 26, 2024 23:3621’
Counter-attack from Argentina down the left flank. However, Indians get back in position just in time to get the defensive structure in shape. Manpreet receives a green card and he is out for the next two minutes.
- May 26, 2024 23:3418’ INDIA TAKES 2-1 LEAD!!!!
Brilliantly crafted move down the left flank by the Indians before the circle penetration to find Sukhjeet. Sukhjeet passes it to Abhishek who puts it across for an easy tap-in for Gurjant.
- May 26, 2024 23:32SECOND QUARTER BEGINS
Patient play at the back by the Indians. Argentinians happy to sit back instead of going for high press.
- May 26, 2024 23:2815’
And that’s the end of an entertaining first quarter. Monja scored early for Argentina but Araijeet found the equaliser four minutes later, his second goal in as many games.
- May 26, 2024 23:2714’
Penalty Corner for India as Akashdeep finds an Argentine foot inside the circle. Hardik injects, Amit Rohidas’ drag flick blocked by the first rusher, Nilakanta dives and hits the rebound but it goes wide.
- May 26, 2024 23:2614’
Lovely aerial pass from Harmanpreet from the right flank and he does find Jarmanpreet inside the shooting circle but Jarmanpreet fails to control the ball and it goes out of play.
- May 26, 2024 23:2513’
Foul on Lalit near the Argentine shooting circle. Free hit to India.
- May 26, 2024 23:2210’
Both teams looking to be aggressive. This could turn out to be a very high-scoring game.
- May 26, 2024 23:207’ INDIA MAKES IT 1-1
Absolutely fantastic strike from Araijeet. Gurjant carried the ball inside the shooting circle before finding Araijeet who somehow found a way through the Argentine defence and hit the ball through the legs of goalie. Two goals in two games for the young Indian!!!
- May 26, 2024 23:176’
Timely challenge by Sumit on Lucas Martinez who only had the goalkeeper to beat to double Argentina’s lead.
- May 26, 2024 23:165’
India tries to recover from the early setback and put pressure on the Argentine backline with the high press.
- May 26, 2024 23:153’ ARGENTINA TAKES 1-0 LEAD!!!
Fantastic goal for the South Americans. Aerial ball from Nicolas della Torre finds Bautista Capurro inside the shooting circle. Capurro puts it across to Federico Monja at the near post who deflects it past Krishan Pathak to open Argentina’s account!!!
- May 26, 2024 23:121’
India loses possession courtesy of a misplaced pass from Jugraj.
- May 26, 2024 23:10FIRST QUARTER BEGINS!
India with the push back to start things off. India plays from left to right in the first half.
- May 26, 2024 23:04Time for live action
Live visuals from Antwerp. The two teams step onto the pitch. Indian players in white jerseys while Argentina in dark blue jerseys. Time for the national anthems.
- May 26, 2024 22:51Winless run continues for Indian women’s team
- May 26, 2024 22:35Starting Lineups
India - Jarmanpreet, Abhishek, Manpreet, Hardik, Krishan Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet (c), Lalit, Sumit, Raj Kumar, Jugraj, Sukhjeet
Argentina - Santiago (GK), Catan, Casella, Toscani, Della Torre, Tarazona, Monja, Rey (c), Mazzilli, Capurro, Minadeo
- May 26, 2024 22:30How does the points system work in FIH Pro League?
This is how the points system works in FIH Pro League:-
3 - Points for an outright win
1 - One point for a draw
1+1 - Bonus point for winning a drawn match in the shootout
0 - No points for the losing side
- May 26, 2024 22:26Head-to-head record
Played: 34
Argentina: 13
India: 19
Draws: 2
- May 26, 2024 22:16PREVIEW
India faces Argentina in its fourth match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season. This is the last match in Antwerp, Belgium for the Men in Blue as they play their remaining games in London.
It has not been easy going for the Indian men. They somehow managed to beat Argentina 5-4 in the shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time on Wednesday. They lost 4-1 to Belgium on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh’s side played better on Saturday and managed a 2-2 draw in normal time but lost 3-1 in the shootout.
After 11 games, Argentina is third in the points table with 20 points while India is fourth with 18 points.
- May 26, 2024 22:09When and where to watch?
The FIH Men’s Pro League match between India and Argentina is set to begin at 11PM IST. The match will be telecast on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.
