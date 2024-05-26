India 2-2 Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League hockey: Nicolas Keenan equalises for South Americans

May 26, 2024 22:16

PREVIEW

India faces Argentina in its fourth match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season. This is the last match in Antwerp, Belgium for the Men in Blue as they play their remaining games in London.

It has not been easy going for the Indian men. They somehow managed to beat Argentina 5-4 in the shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time on Wednesday. They lost 4-1 to Belgium on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh’s side played better on Saturday and managed a 2-2 draw in normal time but lost 3-1 in the shootout.

After 11 games, Argentina is third in the points table with 20 points while India is fourth with 18 points.