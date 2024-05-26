FIH Pro League 2023-24: Why has India vs Argentina men’s match been delayed?

Indian men’s team’s match against Argentina in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Sunday was delayed due to bad weather in Antwerp, said the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), FIH said, “Due to thunderstorms in Antwerp, the #FIHProLeague match between Belgium and Ireland has been delayed and will now start at 17:15 CET. The following match between India and Argentina will begin at 19:15 (10:45PM IST).”

After 11 games, Argentina is third in the points table with 20 points while India is fourth with 18 points.

In the European leg, India is yet to register an outright win. The Men in Blue beat Argentina 5-4 in penalty shootout on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. It lost 4-1 to Belgium on Thursday. On Saturday, India played a 2-2 draw against Red Lions but lost 3-1 in the shootout.