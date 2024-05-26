MagazineBuy Print

FIH Pro League 2023-24: Why has India vs Argentina men’s match been delayed?

After 11 games, Argentina is third in the points table with 20 points while India is fourth with 18 points.

Published : May 26, 2024 20:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian men’s hockey team.
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian men’s team’s match against Argentina in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Sunday was delayed due to bad weather in Antwerp, said the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), FIH said, “Due to thunderstorms in Antwerp, the #FIHProLeague match between Belgium and Ireland has been delayed and will now start at 17:15 CET. The following match between India and Argentina will begin at 19:15 (10:45PM IST).”

READ | Indian women’s team loses 3-0 to Argentina, stays winless in European leg

After 11 games, Argentina is third in the points table with 20 points while India is fourth with 18 points.

In the European leg, India is yet to register an outright win. The Men in Blue beat Argentina 5-4 in penalty shootout on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. It lost 4-1 to Belgium on Thursday. On Saturday, India played a 2-2 draw against Red Lions but lost 3-1 in the shootout.

Related Topics

FIH Pro League /

India

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
