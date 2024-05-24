MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men, women lose to Belgium in European leg

FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men’s and women’s teams will face Belgium in the reverse fixture on Saturday.

Published : May 24, 2024 02:41 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Abhishek scored the only goal for India in its 1-4 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Pro League in Antwerp on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO: Abhishek scored the only goal for India in its 1-4 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Pro League in Antwerp on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Abhishek scored the only goal for India in its 1-4 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Pro League in Antwerp on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams lost to host nation Belgium in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Singh-led men’s team, who defeated Argentina in a shootout on Wednesday, lost 1-4 to Olympic champion Belgium. For the Red Lions, Alexander Hendrickx had a brace while skipper Felix Denayer and Cedric Charlier also chipped in with a strike each. For the Men in Blue. Abhishek scored a consolation goal five minutes from the final hooter.

Indian men’s team will look to do better than its bronze medal from Tokyo 2020 when it competes in Paris Olympics this year

India is placed third with 17 points from 10 games while Belgium is seventh with six points in six games in the men’s standings. The two teams meet in the reverse fixture on Saturday.

India 1-4 Belgium Highlights, FIH Pro League: Men in Blue suffer defeat, Abhishek scores consolation goal

Earlier in the day, Salima Tete-led women’s team went down 0-2 to the host.

The women’s team, then led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, failed to qualify for Paris Olympics after finishing fourth in the qualifiers in Ranchi in January and a month later, head coach Janneke Schopman resigned from her post.

Harendra Singh is on his first assignment as the new head coach and this was a second straight loss for the women’s team after the 0-5 defeat against Argentina in its opening match.

In the women’s standings, India is sixth with eight points in 10 games while Belgium is seventh with six points in six games. Indian women also play the host in the reverse fixture on Saturday.

Scores
Men
Belgium 4 (Denayer 22’; Hendrickx 34’, 60’; Charlier 49’) bt India 1 (Abhishek 55’)
Women
Belgium 2 (T’ Serstevens 34’; Dewaet 36’) bt India 0

Related Topics

India /

FIH Pro League /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League: 10-man Al Nassr draws against Al Riyadh after late equaliser, Ronaldo misses big chances
    Team Sportstar
  3. India 1-4 Belgium Highlights, FIH Pro League: Men in Blue suffer defeat, Abhishek scores consolation goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr highlights, RIY 2-2 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo misses big chances, Al-Nemer scores stoppage time leveller
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024, RR vs SRH Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order in focus against upbeat Rajasthan Royals in Chennai
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. India 1-4 Belgium Highlights, FIH Pro League: Men in Blue suffer defeat, Abhishek scores consolation goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Women’s Pro League: India begins European leg with 0-5 loss against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League: IND beats ARG in shootout, Sreejesh with crucial saves
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League: 10-man Al Nassr draws against Al Riyadh after late equaliser, Ronaldo misses big chances
    Team Sportstar
  3. India 1-4 Belgium Highlights, FIH Pro League: Men in Blue suffer defeat, Abhishek scores consolation goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr highlights, RIY 2-2 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo misses big chances, Al-Nemer scores stoppage time leveller
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024, RR vs SRH Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order in focus against upbeat Rajasthan Royals in Chennai
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment