India 0-2 Belgium Live Score, FIH Pro League: Hendrickx scores from PC, doubles lead for Red Lions

- May 24, 2024 01:4747’
Nicolas de Kerpel with some lovely 3D skills takes the ball inside the shooting circle from the right but Indian defence steals possession.
- May 24, 2024 01:4546’
Final quarter underway. Can India find a way back into this contest?
- May 24, 2024 01:4245’
Belgian almost makes it 3-0 in the dying seconds of the third as Jarmanpreet comes to Sreejesh’s rescue after the Indian goalie loses the ball.
- May 24, 2024 01:4043’
Aerial pass from Abhishek, who was placed on the edge of the shooting circle, but he fails to make contact with the ball.
- May 24, 2024 01:3942’
Chance for India as Manpreet steals the ball from Boccard on the right flank and passes it to Abhishek inside the shooting circle but Abhishek slips and fails to receive the ball.
- May 24, 2024 01:3639’
Willems back on the pitch and in action right away. India was on a swift counter-attack with Lalit carrying the ball down the left flank before a body block from Willems.
- May 24, 2024 01:3538’
A shot on target out of nowhere from India with Lalit getting the final touch but Van Doren stays alert and saves it.
- May 24, 2024 01:3436’
First booking of the match. Tommy Willems receives a green card and that means two minutes in the sin bin for the Belgian No. 11
- May 24, 2024 01:3235’
Belgium well and truly in the driver’s seat now. Olympic champion for a reason!
- May 24, 2024 01:3034’ BELGIUM DOUBLES LEAD
Blistering counter-attack from Cosyns, Denayer and De Kerpel to eventually win a Penalty Corner. Injection from Dohmen, Hendrickx with the drag flick and the ball goes through Sreejesh’s feet!
- May 24, 2024 01:2731’
High press from India in this half. Belgian defence under a bit of pressure.
- May 24, 2024 01:25SECOND HALF BEGINS
Mandeep with the push back. India plays from left to right and Belgium from right to left.
- May 24, 2024 01:16HALF-TIME
Belgium has a slender 1-0 lead at the halfway stage. Craig Fulton’s side, after being put on the backfoot, showed its skills in the second quarter and got two PCs. Belgian defence stood firm and denied Harmanpreet and Co. Skipper Felix Denayer broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a simple finish off a rebound as Sreejesh was completely out of position after saving a shot.
- May 24, 2024 01:1429’
Final two minutes of the first half. India had its chances. Belgium continued to be aggressive and finally, it was the host who got the opening goal. Can India find the equaliser before half-time?
- May 24, 2024 01:1126’
Excellent steal from Harmanpreet in the midfield but Tommy Willems makes a crucial interception to stop the Indian counter-attack.
- May 24, 2024 01:0924’
Swift counter-attack down the right flank from India but Gurjant loses possession near the baseline.
- May 24, 2024 01:0722’ BELGIUM SCORES
Captain Felix Denayer puts the ball into the goal post after Sreejesh blocks the first shot from Florent van Aubel. Belgium takes the lead.
- May 24, 2024 01:0520’
Foul on Abhishek inside the shooting circle and another PC for India. Hardik injects, Harmanpreet with the drag flick, Dohmen blocks and it is deemed a dangerous ball. So, not another PC for India.
- May 24, 2024 01:0218’
PENALTY CORNER FOR INDIA. Patience pays off for the Men in Blue. Abhishek with the injection, Harmanpreet with the drag flick but Van Doren saves it. Unbelievable bit of skill from the Belgian goalkeeper to make multiple saves and keep the Indians a bay.
- May 24, 2024 00:57SECOND QUARTER UNDERWAY
After a tough first quarter, India will look to find some rhythm and attack the Belgian goal more.
- May 24, 2024 00:5615’
First quarter ends. Lots of aggression from Belgium but India manages to stay strong and avoids conceding any goal.
- May 24, 2024 00:5413’
Lovely through-ball from the Belgians finds Cosyns in a one-on-one situation against Sreejesh. The Indian goalkeeper cuts the angle down and that does the job.
- May 24, 2024 00:5311’
Pass from Amit Rohidas finds a Belgian player. Counter-attack from the hosts but eventually, the shot from Charlier is wide.
- May 24, 2024 00:5110’
Manpreet receives a pass in the midfield and looks to find a way through the Belgian bodies into the shooting circle. However, the whistle is blown, signalling the Indian had committed a foul.
- May 24, 2024 00:497’
Belgium putting more and more pressure on the Indian defence. Seems like it is only a matter of time before the Olympic champion scores one.
- May 24, 2024 00:485’
OFF THE POST!!!! So close for Belgium. A beautifully constructed move through the right flank. Tanguy Cosyns went for the kill but his shot hit Sreejesh’s left post and the rebound did not find a Belgian stick.
- May 24, 2024 00:453’
Sukhjeet receives an aerial pass inside the shooting circle and takes the ball towards the near post but the Belgian defence ensures there is no harm done.
- May 24, 2024 00:432’
Onana receives the ball just inside the circle and goes for the reverse stick but Amit Rohidas blocks his effort brilliantly.
- May 24, 2024 00:421’
Belgium starts patiently and looks for the circle penetration while denying India any sort of possession whatsoever.
- May 24, 2024 00:41FIRST QUARTER BEGINS
Belgium with the push back. The host to play from left to right in the first half while India plays from right to left.
- May 24, 2024 00:35Live action
The two teams walk out on the pitch. Time for the national anthems.
- May 24, 2024 00:34Belgium looks to find form
Belgium had a shocking 1-2 loss against Ireland yesterday. The host team will look to bounce back from that defeat today.
- May 24, 2024 00:21What happened in women’s match earlier today?
Indian women’s hockey team suffered second straight defeat in the European leg of the FIH Pro League today. After losing the opener 0-5 against Argentina, it was a 0-2 defeat against Belgium today.
- May 24, 2024 00:16ICYMI, check the highlights of India’s exciting clash against Argentina
- May 24, 2024 00:09Starting Lineups
India: Jarmanpreet, Abhishek, Manpreet, Hardik, Mandeep, Harmanpreet (c), Sreejesh (GK), Sumit, Shamsher, Amit, Sukhjeet
Belgium: Van Doren (GK), Dohmen, Van Aubel, Boccard, De Kerpel, Hendrickx, Denayer (c), Luypaert, Wegnez, Van Oost, Onana
- May 24, 2024 00:00Where are India and Belgium currently placed in the points table?
India is third out of nine teams at the moment with 17 points in nine games. On the other hand, Belgium has played just five matches and with three points, is eighth.
- May 23, 2024 23:54How does the points system work in FIH Pro League?
This is how the points system works in FIH Pro League:-
3 - Points for an outright win
1 - One point for a draw
1+1 - Bonus point for winning a drawn match in the shootout
0 - No points for the losing side
- May 23, 2024 23:49What happened when these two sides met last time?
India and Belgium last faced each other on June 2, 2023, in the previous edition of the FIH Pro League. India won that match 5-1 in London where skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace.
- May 23, 2024 23:44Head-to-head record
Matches played: 41
India: 19
Belgium: 18
Draws: 4
- May 23, 2024 23:37PREVIEW
Indian men’s hockey team faces Belgium in its second match of the European leg of the ongoing FIH Pro League season in Antwerp.
In its first match on Wednesday, India was held to a 2-2 draw in a regulation by Argentina before the Men in Blue earned a bonus point with a 5-4 win in the shootout.
Every Pro League match is very crucial for captain Harmanpreet Singh and coach Craig Fulton as the preparation for Paris Olympics continues.
- May 23, 2024 23:33When and where to watch?
The FIH Pro League men’s fixture between India and Belgium begins at 12:30AM IST (May 24). The match will be telecast on Sports18 while live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.
