India 0-2 Belgium Live Score, FIH Pro League: Hendrickx scores from PC, doubles lead for Red Lions

May 23, 2024 23:37

PREVIEW

Indian men’s hockey team faces Belgium in its second match of the European leg of the ongoing FIH Pro League season in Antwerp.

In its first match on Wednesday, India was held to a 2-2 draw in a regulation by Argentina before the Men in Blue earned a bonus point with a 5-4 win in the shootout.

Every Pro League match is very crucial for captain Harmanpreet Singh and coach Craig Fulton as the preparation for Paris Olympics continues.