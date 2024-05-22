India vs Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League: IND beats ARG in shootout, Sreejesh with crucial saves

May 22, 2024 17:18

PREVIEW

India takes on Argentina in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season, being played from May 22 to 26 in Antwerp, Belgium.

The two teams currently sit in third and fourth positions on the points table respectively. India (15) holds a two-point lead over Argentina (13) after playing eight games each.

India has won three games and drawn four, including two bonus points from winning in shootouts. Harmanpreet & Co. have lost only one game so far. The Argentinian side has two wins and four draws, clinching three points from shootouts.

Coming from a win from its last league game against Ireland, India will hope to secure another victory against Los Leones who won their previous game against Germany in a shootout.