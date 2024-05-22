India vs Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League: IND beats ARG in shootout, Sreejesh with crucial saves

- May 22, 2024 20:03MATCH REPORT
FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener
Indian men’s hockey team registered a 5-4 win over Argentina in penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie in regulation time in its opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp on Wednesday.
- May 22, 2024 20:00Sreejesh after the game
Could have avoided goal. Argentina is a strong team. Team did well. Will meet them sometime in the Olympics. Youngsters gaining lot of experience ahead of Paris. Need to be on top of game for Olympics.
- May 22, 2024 19:55INDIA WINS!
The video referral is unsuccesful as India beats Argentina 5-4 in the sudden death.
- May 22, 2024 19:52SUDDEN DEATH
Harmanpreet for India. GOAL! Argentina’s Maico Casella scores to make it 4-4. Sukhjeet finds the net for India. Sreejesh saves but Argentina asks for a video referral.
- May 22, 2024 19:50IND 3-3 ARG
Goal disallowed for ARG. Abhishek scores the equaliser for IND.
- May 22, 2024 19:49IND 2-3 ARG
Tobias Martins gives ARG the lead. IND cannot find an equaliser.
- May 22, 2024 19:47IND 2-2 ARG
Lalit misses. Caicedo defends.
- May 22, 2024 19:47IND 2-2 ARG
Joaqin finds the goal.
- May 22, 2024 19:46IND 2-1 ARG
Sukhjeet gives India the lead.
- May 22, 2024 19:46IND 1-1 ARG
Sreejesh denies Bautista.
- May 22, 2024 19:46IND 1-1 ARG
Harmanpreet nutmegs Tomas Santiago.
- May 22, 2024 19:45ARG scores
Maico Casella Schuth scores.
- May 22, 2024 19:41SHOOTOUT
Both teams with two goals at the final buzzer. Thomas Domene scores in the final minute to take the game to a shootout.
- May 22, 2024 19:3660’ GOAL! IND 2-2 ARG
A last-minute PC for Argentina. Probably their last attempt for an equaliser. Referral by Argentina for another PC which could be their eight. No foul but a PC as Argentina keep their referral. GOAL! Argentina find the net in time.
- May 22, 2024 19:3559’
Argentina’s goalie goes off for another player. The South Americans desperate for a goal here.
- May 22, 2024 19:3458’
India looking to score another goal but Argentina on the lookout. India intercepts and make their way into the D.
- May 22, 2024 19:3156’ GOAL IND 2-1 ARG
GOAL! Lalit Upadhyay scores for India as they take the lead. Argentina on the counter to find another equaliser.
- May 22, 2024 19:2854’ PC for India
PC for India! Sukhjeet on the ground after collision. Saves by the goalie denies India the lead.
- May 22, 2024 19:2753’
India’s attack falls short. Argentina reclaim possession.
- May 22, 2024 19:2452’ PC for Argentina
PC for Argentina! The South Americans have a shot at goal. Saved by Sreejesh THRICE! Yet another PC for Argentina. Saved again.
- May 22, 2024 19:2251’
Video referral by India for a foul. India lose referral. Play continues.
- May 22, 2024 19:2150’
India play long shots to make their way to the front. Gets very close to goal but are unsuccessful. The Indian side seem to have better possession now.
- May 22, 2024 19:1948’
Argentina manage to get the ball back as both sides pick up the pace.
- May 22, 2024 19:1746’
The final quarter begins. India start strong.
- May 22, 2024 19:15THIRD QUARTER ENDS
India creates attempts but in vain. All to play for in the final quarter.
- May 22, 2024 19:1344’
Argentina keep the pressure on. But they are unable to make an impact. India finally intercepts.
- May 22, 2024 19:1142’
Argentina get closer to goal but stopped by the ‘keeper. India intercepts and pounce back. Captain Harmanpreet goes for goal but misses.
- May 22, 2024 19:0840’
Jugraj Singh defends from the Argentinian attack. India move forward but pushed back.
- May 22, 2024 19:0537’
India start to find their way back into the D. Argentina quick to counter down the left flank but India intercept.
- May 22, 2024 19:0435’
The South Americans seem to have more possession despite India’s efforts.
- May 22, 2024 19:0334’
India strong on the defence as Argentina are unable to penetrate the circle.
- May 22, 2024 19:0132’
Argentina starts the third quarter from the centreline. Both teams quick to attack.
- May 22, 2024 18:50SECOND QUARTER ENDS
Argentina definitely put the pressure on the Indian defence in this quarter. Score is even at half-time.
- May 22, 2024 18:4828’
Tough battle between both sides. Quick passes by the South Americans seem to be working better than India’s quick counters.
- May 22, 2024 18:4526’
Argentina waste no time. They find their way back into the Indian D. More possession has helped them build on the momentum.
- May 22, 2024 18:4325’ PCs for India
India wins its first PC of the game. Mateo Fernandez gives it away. Yet another PC won by the Men in Blue. A third PC. Harmanpreet misses the goal by a narrow margin.
- May 22, 2024 18:4124’
Lalit tries to press but Argentina seem to have better control this quarter. India unable to move forward.
- May 22, 2024 18:3922’
India start strong after conceding. Quickly stopped by Argentina. They make it into the D with ease but are met by the defence.
- May 22, 2024 18:3520’ Argentina scores! IND 1-1 ARG
Another PC for Argentina. A third PC and GOAL! Argentina equalises thanks to Martinez’s shot. Game on!
- May 22, 2024 18:3519’
Argentina make it into the D and start the build the pressure. A close call by Tomas Santiago deflected.
- May 22, 2024 18:3318’ PC for Argentina
Excellent sideline play by India, winning the ball back. Argentina quick on the attack and get themselves the first PC of the game. No luck and India counters.
- May 22, 2024 18:3116’
Second quarter begins. An aerial pass by Argentina goes in vain. India gets the ball back.
- May 22, 2024 18:28FIRST QUARTER ENDS
Despite the late attempts by Argentina, India maintain a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
- May 22, 2024 18:2713’
Argentina on the counter but can’t find the goal. They are starting to press and make their way into the Indian D.
- May 22, 2024 18:2311’ IND 1-0 ARG
Argentina move forward but are stopped by the midfield. GOAL! Quick moves by India help Mandeep strike for goal! A deflection off the leg of the goalie.
- May 22, 2024 18:209’
Argentina get close to goal but too high. India quick to attack. The Men in Blue have certainly pressed more than Los Leones so far.
- May 22, 2024 18:187’
Getting very high up the pitch. Akashdeep with a reverse swing! But misses the target.
- May 22, 2024 18:176’
Argentina start to build the pressure. But India is quick to get the ball back.
- May 22, 2024 18:164’
India seem to have a better grip and keep the attack on. An aerial pass to make it into the D. A good save by the ‘keeper, denying Abhishek.
- May 22, 2024 18:143’
PC for India being referred. No foul. Argentina in possession but intercepted by India.
- May 22, 2024 18:122’
An attempt in the Argentinian D is intercepted. India continue to push, changing swiftly from one side to another.
- May 22, 2024 18:111’
India starts from the centreline. The team keep the pressure on.
- May 22, 2024 18:05Players enter the field
Both teams enter the field ahead of the clash. The national anthems are being played.
- May 22, 2024 17:46India’s Playing XI
- May 22, 2024 17:45When and where will the FIH Pro League match between India and Argentina take place?
The FIH Pro League match between India and Argentina will be held in Antwerp on May 22, 2024 at 6:00 PM IST.
- May 22, 2024 17:38What happened the last time these two sides met?
The last time the two sides met, India beat Argentina 2-1 in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 match in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Akashdeep Singh and Sujeet Singh scored for India while Lucas Toscani’s effort was not enough to help his side.
The Indian contingent secured the two-goal lead in the first quarter of the game. In the final quarter, Argentina managed to score from a Penalty Corner (PC) to make it 2-1.
- May 22, 2024 17:28Head to Head record
Total matches played-33
India-18 | Argentina-13 | Draw-2
- May 22, 2024 17:18PREVIEW
India takes on Argentina in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season, being played from May 22 to 26 in Antwerp, Belgium.
The two teams currently sit in third and fourth positions on the points table respectively. India (15) holds a two-point lead over Argentina (13) after playing eight games each.
India has won three games and drawn four, including two bonus points from winning in shootouts. Harmanpreet & Co. have lost only one game so far. The Argentinian side has two wins and four draws, clinching three points from shootouts.
Coming from a win from its last league game against Ireland, India will hope to secure another victory against Los Leones who won their previous game against Germany in a shootout.
- May 22, 2024 17:03When and where to watch the FIH Pro League match between India and Argentina?
The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema, while Sports18-3 and Sports18-1 HD will broadcast the same.
