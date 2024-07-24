Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, 24th July: Morocco takes lead v Argentina in football; AUS beats Samoa in Rugby 7s

- July 24, 2024 19:24Australia beats Samoa in Rugby 7s!!
Faafoi Falaniko’s try and Tom Maiava’s conversion is too late for Samoa, which stumbles to a 14-21 loss against Australia in the opening Rugby 7s encounter.
Australia 21 beats Samoa 14
- July 24, 2024 19:20Uzbekistan back level!
GOAL!! Eldor Shomurodov makes no mistake, finding the bottom left corner with his penalty to bring Uzbekistan back level!
UZB 1 - 1 ESP
- July 24, 2024 19:18Morocco take the lead vs Argentina!
GOAL!! Soufiane Rahimi scores for Morocco! A low ball into the box from Hakimi and Rahimi turns it in to stun Argentina!
ARG 0 - 1 MAR
- July 24, 2024 19:17Drama at the Parc des Princes!
VAR has awarded Uzbekistan a penalty after review. Hamraliev is adjudged to have been fouled in the box by Cubarsi!
- July 24, 2024 19:16Australia leads!!
Nathan Lawson shows his pace down the left side to score a try for Australia! Dietrich Roache scores the try to give Australia a 7-point lead!
AUS 14 - 7 SAM
- July 24, 2024 19:10Chance for Uzbekistan!
Uzbekistan has a freekick right at the edge of the box after a foul by goalscorer Pubill. Jaloliddinov’s attempt is tame and straight at the keeper.
UZB 0 - 1 ESP
- July 24, 2024 19:09Australia back level!
Henry Hutchinson gets a try and Dietrich Roache completes the conversion to bring Australia back level against Samoa!
AUS 7 - 7 SAM
- July 24, 2024 19:04Samoa takes the lead vs Australia!
Samoa takes the lead against Australia in the first Rugby 7s match of Paris 2024! Motu Opetai with the try and Paul Scanlan completes the conversion!
AUS 0 - 7 SAM
- July 24, 2024 19:00Spain leads vs Uzbekistan!
GOAL!! Spain scores the first goal of the Paris 2024 football competition. A cross into the box following a free-kick from the left and Marc Pubill is the unlikely goal scorer, heading in at the far post!!
UZB 0 - 1 ESP
- July 24, 2024 18:56In case you’re wondering!
Paris Games 2024: Why is Lionel Messi not playing Argentina vs Morocco Olympics football match?
The men’s football tournament kicked off on Wednesday with a Group B match between Argentina and Morocco. However, Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the Copa America title earlier this month, was not seen in action.
- July 24, 2024 18:54Both football matches remain goalless!
Morocco and Uzbekistan have managed to keep Argentina and Spain at bay as the clock ticks to twenty minutes in the group stages fixtures of the football discipline. La Roja enjoying 60 per cent possession against the Uzbeks while La Albiceleste are just edging Morocco.
- July 24, 2024 18:48Rugby 7s matches today
19:00 - Rugby Sevens - Australia vs Samoa
19:30 - Rugby Sevens - Argentina vs Kenya
20:00 - Rugby Sevens - France vs United States
20:30 - Rugby Sevens - Fiji vs Uruguay
21:00 - Rugby Sevens - Ireland vs South Africa
21:30 - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand vs Japan
22:30 - Rugby Sevens - Australia vs Kenya
23:00 - Rugby Sevens - Argentina vs Samoa
23:30 - Rugby Sevens - France vs Uruguay
00:00 - Rugby Sevens - Fiji vs United States
00:30 - Rugby Sevens - Ireland vs Japan
01:00 - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand vs South Africa
- July 24, 2024 18:31The first action at Paris 2024 is now underway!
Argentina and Spain kick off the first action on French soil as part of the Paris 2024 Olympics, playing Morocco and Uzbekistan in the group stage respectively! Stay Tuned for updates!
- July 24, 2024 18:24Are there any Indians in action today? Check here to find out!
- July 24, 2024 18:10Tune in to Sportstar for all your Paris Olympics 2024 coverage!
A one-shop stop for everything you need to know about the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Click on the image below to view our special Olympic microsite!
- July 24, 2024 18:01Uzbekistan vs Spain Lineups:
Uzbekistan: A Nematov (GK); K Alikulov, A Khusanov, M Hamraliev, I Yuldoshev; A Buriev, U Rakhmonaliev, A Fayzullaev, J Jaloliddinov, O Urunov; E Shomurodov (C)
Spain: A Tenas (GK); M Pubill, P Cubarsi, E Garcia, J Miranda; F Lopez, P Barrios, A Oroz, A Baena, S Gomez; A Ruiz (C)
- July 24, 2024 17:52Two football powerhouses in action to kick off Paris 2024!
Stay tuned for all updates from the opening group stage football matches of Paris 2024 Olympics. (All times in IST)
Here is the football schedule for today:
18:30 - Football - Argentina vs Morocco
18:30 - Football - Uzbekistan vs Spain
20:30 - Football - Guinea vs New Zealand
20:30 - Football - Egypt vs Dominican Republic
22:30 - Football - Iraq vs Ukraine
22:30 - Football - Japan vs Paraguay
00:30 - Football - France vs United States
00:30 - Football - Mali vs Israel
- July 24, 2024 17:44Argentina vs Morocco Lineups out!
Argentina: Rulli (GK); M Di Cesare, J Soler, J Garcia, N Otamendi (C); C Medina, S Hezze, K Zenon, T Almada; J Alvarez, L Beltran
Morocco: M El Kajoui (GK); A Hakimi (C), M Boukamir, O Targhalline, Z El Ouahdi; A Richardson, O El Azzouzi, E Ben Seghir, B El Khannouss, I Akhomach; S Rahimi
- July 24, 2024 17:39LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
- July 24, 2024 17:03Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Stay Tuned for all updates and live scores from the events in store today (June 24).
