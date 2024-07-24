MagazineBuy Print

Live

Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, 24th July: Morocco takes lead v Argentina in football; AUS beats Samoa in Rugby 7s

Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: Catch all the live scores, updates and commentary from the Paris Olympics events being held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Updated : Jul 24, 2024 19:34 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics events being held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

  • July 24, 2024 19:24
    Australia beats Samoa in Rugby 7s!!

    Faafoi Falaniko’s try and Tom Maiava’s conversion is too late for Samoa, which stumbles to a 14-21 loss against Australia in the opening Rugby 7s encounter.

    Australia 21 beats Samoa 14

  • July 24, 2024 19:20
    Uzbekistan back level!

    GOAL!! Eldor Shomurodov makes no mistake, finding the bottom left corner with his penalty to bring Uzbekistan back level!

    UZB 1 - 1 ESP

  • July 24, 2024 19:18
    Morocco take the lead vs Argentina!

    GOAL!! Soufiane Rahimi scores for Morocco! A low ball into the box from Hakimi and Rahimi turns it in to stun Argentina!

    ARG 0 - 1 MAR

  • July 24, 2024 19:17
    Drama at the Parc des Princes!

    VAR has awarded Uzbekistan a penalty after review. Hamraliev is adjudged to have been fouled in the box by Cubarsi!

  • July 24, 2024 19:16
    Australia leads!!

    Nathan Lawson shows his pace down the left side to score a try for Australia! Dietrich Roache scores the try to give Australia a 7-point lead!

    AUS 14 - 7 SAM

  • July 24, 2024 19:14
    BREAKING NEWS!!

    Paris Olympics 2024: Five Australian water polo players test positive for COVID

    Five Australian women’s water polo players have tested positive for COVID ahead of the Paris Games, the country’s Olympic team chief Anna Meares said on Wednesday.

  • July 24, 2024 19:10
    Chance for Uzbekistan!

    Uzbekistan has a freekick right at the edge of the box after a foul by goalscorer Pubill. Jaloliddinov’s attempt is tame and straight at the keeper. 

    UZB 0 - 1 ESP

  • July 24, 2024 19:09
    Australia back level!

    Henry Hutchinson gets a try and Dietrich Roache completes the conversion to bring Australia back level against Samoa!

    AUS 7 - 7 SAM

  • July 24, 2024 19:04
    Samoa takes the lead vs Australia!

    Samoa takes the lead against Australia in the first Rugby 7s match of Paris 2024! Motu Opetai with the try and Paul Scanlan completes the conversion!

    AUS 0 - 7 SAM

  • July 24, 2024 19:00
    Spain leads vs Uzbekistan!

    GOAL!! Spain scores the first goal of the Paris 2024 football competition. A cross into the box following a free-kick from the left and Marc Pubill is the unlikely goal scorer, heading in at the far post!!

    UZB 0 - 1 ESP

  • July 24, 2024 18:56
    In case you’re wondering!

    Paris Games 2024: Why is Lionel Messi not playing Argentina vs Morocco Olympics football match?

    The men’s football tournament kicked off on Wednesday with a Group B match between Argentina and Morocco. However, Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the Copa America title earlier this month, was not seen in action.

  • July 24, 2024 18:54
    Both football matches remain goalless!

    Morocco and Uzbekistan have managed to keep Argentina and Spain at bay as the clock ticks to twenty minutes in the group stages fixtures of the football discipline. La Roja enjoying 60 per cent possession against the Uzbeks while La Albiceleste are just edging Morocco. 

  • July 24, 2024 18:48
    Rugby 7s matches today

    19:00 - Rugby Sevens - Australia vs Samoa

    19:30 - Rugby Sevens - Argentina vs Kenya

    20:00 - Rugby Sevens - France vs United States

    20:30 - Rugby Sevens - Fiji vs Uruguay

    21:00 - Rugby Sevens - Ireland vs South Africa

    21:30 - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand vs Japan

    22:30 - Rugby Sevens - Australia vs Kenya

    23:00 - Rugby Sevens - Argentina vs Samoa

    23:30 - Rugby Sevens - France vs Uruguay

    00:00 - Rugby Sevens - Fiji vs United States

    00:30 - Rugby Sevens - Ireland vs Japan

    01:00 - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand vs South Africa

  • July 24, 2024 18:31
    The first action at Paris 2024 is now underway!

    Argentina and Spain kick off the first action on French soil as part of the Paris 2024 Olympics, playing Morocco and Uzbekistan in the group stage respectively! Stay Tuned for updates!

  • July 24, 2024 18:24
    Are there any Indians in action today? Check here to find out!

    ​​

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Indians in action on July 24 — schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Olympics: No Indians will be in action on July 24 as the first event where India is scheduled to play is Archery which is slated to start on July 25 onwards.

    ​​

  • July 24, 2024 18:16
    Want a copy of the Olympic Schedule?

    Download a copy of Sportstar’s poster containing the full 2024 Olympics schedule using the dropbox link below. 

    Dropbox

  • July 24, 2024 18:10
    Tune in to Sportstar for all your Paris Olympics 2024 coverage!

    A one-shop stop for everything you need to know about the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Click on the image below to view our special Olympic microsite!

    Paris Olympics 2024, Olympic Games News, Schedules & Results

    Olympics Games Paris 2024: Get the latest updates on Paris Olympics 2024 news, schedule, fixtures, results, medals table, interviews, podcasts, India’s medal tally at Sportstar.

  • July 24, 2024 18:01
    Uzbekistan vs Spain Lineups:

    Uzbekistan: A Nematov (GK); K Alikulov, A Khusanov, M Hamraliev, I Yuldoshev; A Buriev, U Rakhmonaliev, A Fayzullaev, J Jaloliddinov, O Urunov; E Shomurodov (C)

    Spain: A Tenas (GK); M Pubill, P Cubarsi, E Garcia, J Miranda; F Lopez, P Barrios, A Oroz, A Baena, S Gomez; A Ruiz (C)

  • July 24, 2024 17:52
    Two football powerhouses in action to kick off Paris 2024!

    Stay tuned for all updates from the opening group stage football matches of Paris 2024 Olympics. (All times in IST)

    Here is the football schedule for today: 

    18:30 - Football - Argentina vs Morocco 

    18:30 - Football - Uzbekistan vs Spain

    20:30 - Football - Guinea vs New Zealand 

    20:30 - Football - Egypt vs Dominican Republic

    22:30 - Football - Iraq vs Ukraine

    22:30 - Football - Japan vs Paraguay

    00:30 - Football - France vs United States

    00:30 - Football - Mali vs Israel

  • July 24, 2024 17:44
    Argentina vs Morocco Lineups out!

    Argentina: Rulli (GK); M Di Cesare, J Soler, J Garcia, N Otamendi (C); C Medina, S Hezze, K Zenon, T Almada; J Alvarez, L Beltran

    Morocco: M El Kajoui (GK); A Hakimi (C), M Boukamir, O Targhalline, Z El Ouahdi; A Richardson, O El Azzouzi, E Ben Seghir, B El Khannouss, I Akhomach; S Rahimi

  • July 24, 2024 17:39
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

  • July 24, 2024 17:20
    Events to look forward to today!

    Paris 2024 Olympics: July 24 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Here’s the full schedule of events to take place on July 24 Summer Games.

  • July 24, 2024 17:03
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Stay Tuned for all updates and live scores from the events in store today (June 24). 

