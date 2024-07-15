Paris 2024: It has been my dream to play for India in the Olympics, says Abhishek

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, the reigning Olympic bronze medallist, is gearing up to compete at the Paris Olympics.

Among the many players making their Olympic debut is forward Abhishek, whose lifelong dream will be realised when he steps on the field and represents India at the Olympics.

For Abhishek, representing India at the Olympics is a dream come true. “Ever since I was 14, it has been my dream to play for India in the Olympics,” he shared.

“This is a privilege and a responsibility that I take very seriously. I want to do my best and make the whole country proud.”

Having played 74 matches for India, including significant tournaments like the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, the FIH World Cup 2023, the FIH Pro League, and the recent Asian Games in China, where India clinched gold, Abhishek is no stranger to high-pressure situations.

“The pressure in big tournaments doesn’t deter me or change my approach. I just try to execute on the pitch,” he asserted.

Shedding light on the Indian team’s mental conditioning camp in Switzerland, Abhishek said, “After months of focusing on the physical aspect of the game, this camp is exactly what we needed.

“The team has been spending time connecting on and off the field, improving our bond, and learning to handle high-pressure situations better,” he remarked.

India will begin its campaign on July 27 when it takes on New Zealand in its first pool B match.