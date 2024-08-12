Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: IOA statement puts responsibility of disqualification on athlete

- August 12, 2024 10:29LATEST UPDATE: IOA’s statement defends Dr. Pardiwala; puts onus on Vinesh
- August 12, 2024 10:28A lowdown on the case so far
- August 12, 2024 10:27What will happen if CAS rules against Vinesh?
Sports law expert Vidushpat Singhania, who is now assisting the IOA on this case with CAS, had this to say about a negative verdict coming Vinesh’s way,
“Technically, you can appeal a decision of CAS in the Swiss courts. But your chances of success are very low because it has to be against public policy. The appeal can only be made on the grounds that a fair process was not followed, which is unlikely. Hence, on can assume that the CAS verdict is final.
- August 12, 2024 10:27BIG QUESTION
If CAS decides not to change the medal decisions, could CAS reinstate Vinesh’s wins in the preliminary stages? Her disqualification made her wins null and void, especially the stunning victory over top seed Yui Susaki.
- August 12, 2024 10:26Story so far - Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification
The medals for the women’s 50kg freestyle category have been given out in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the event has not been put to rest just yet. Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the gold medal bout due to missing the required weight by 100g, has moved the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) ad-hoc panel sitting in Paris to consider awarding her joint-silver for her run to the final clash.
The hearing in this case was scheduled for Friday, August 9, with both parties — Vinesh’s legal counsel and United World Wrestling — set to make their arguments. But the date of the final verdict has now been pushed to August 13, Tuesday, two days afte the formal closing of the Games.
- August 12, 2024 10:24Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal: August 12
Welcome to live updates from Vinesh Phogat’s appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport where she has moved the ad-hoc committee against her disqualification in the women’s 50kg category.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024: Griner overcome with emotion after gaining Games gold
- At the Paris Olympics, cities and countries were discreetly making their case to host in 2036
- Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: IOA statement puts responsibility of disqualification on athlete
- Paris Olympics proves Russian wrestlers are thriving even without global legitimacy
- Paris Olympics 2024: China delivers best Games since Beijing 2008
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE