Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: IOA statement puts responsibility of disqualification on athlete

Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing, Paris 2024 Olympics: Catch all the updates from the ongoing case between Vinesh and UWW at the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the wrestler was disqualified from the 50kg final.

Updated : Aug 12, 2024 10:30 IST

Team Sportstar
  • August 12, 2024 10:29
    LATEST UPDATE: IOA’s statement defends Dr. Pardiwala; puts onus on Vinesh

    GUuXWoRWgAAmYMm.jpg

  • August 12, 2024 10:28
    A lowdown on the case so far
  • August 12, 2024 10:27
    What will happen if CAS rules against Vinesh?

    Sports law expert Vidushpat Singhania, who is now assisting the IOA on this case with CAS, had this to say about a negative verdict coming Vinesh’s way,

    “Technically, you can appeal a decision of CAS in the Swiss courts. But your chances of success are very low because it has to be against public policy. The appeal can only be made on the grounds that a fair process was not followed, which is unlikely. Hence, on can assume that the CAS verdict is final.

  • August 12, 2024 10:27
    BIG QUESTION

    If CAS decides not to change the medal decisions, could CAS reinstate Vinesh’s wins in the preliminary stages? Her disqualification made her wins null and void, especially the stunning victory over top seed Yui Susaki.

  • August 12, 2024 10:26
    Story so far - Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification

    The medals for the women’s 50kg freestyle category have been given out in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the event has not been put to rest just yet. Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the gold medal bout due to missing the required weight by 100g, has moved the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) ad-hoc panel sitting in Paris to consider awarding her joint-silver for her run to the final clash.

    The hearing in this case was scheduled for Friday, August 9, with both parties — Vinesh’s legal counsel and United World Wrestling — set to make their arguments. But the date of the final verdict has now been pushed to August 13, Tuesday, two days afte the formal closing of the Games. 

  • August 12, 2024 10:24
    Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal: August 12

    Welcome to live updates from Vinesh Phogat’s appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport where she has moved the ad-hoc committee against her disqualification in the women’s 50kg category. 

