Paris Olympics 2024: USA Gymnastics says video proves Chiles should keep bronze

The additional evidence was submitted by USA Gymnastics a day after CAS ruled in favour of an appeal by Romania’s Ana Barbosu, who will move up to third place in the event.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 09:42 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
U.S. Olympic gymnast medalist Jordan Chiles shows her medals.
U.S. Olympic gymnast medalist Jordan Chiles shows her medals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

U.S. Olympic gymnast medalist Jordan Chiles shows her medals. | Photo Credit: AP

 USA Gymnastics submitted video evidence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Sunday that it said proves Jordan Chiles should get to keep the bronze medal she won in the artistic gymnastics floor exercise at the Paris Olympics.

The additional evidence was submitted by USA Gymnastics a day after CAS ruled in favour of an appeal by Romania’s Ana Barbosu, who will move up to third place in the event.

Barbosu and her team had appealed to CAS that an inquiry by Chiles’ coach Cecile Landi filed over the results in the event was done so after the one-minute deadline and that the American should not be awarded the score of 13.766 that lifted her to third place.

But USA Gymnastics said it provided CAS with video footage that was not available to the governing body prior to the tribunal’s decision that elevated Barbosu to third.

ALSO READ | Full list of Indian medallists in Summer Games history

“The time-stamped, video shows Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score was posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Chiles had initially been awarded a score of 13.666, while Barbosu scored 13.700.

The decision by CAS does not affect either winner Rebeca Andrade of Brazil or silver medallist Simone Biles of the United States, who scored 14.166 and 14.133 respectively.

