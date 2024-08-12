MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: USA icon Taurasi bows out of Games basketball with sixth gold

The United States won its record eighth straight gold with a gritty 67-66 victory over host nation France.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 07:40 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Gold medalist Diana Taurasi of Team United States holds up the number six, signifying her sixth Olympics gold medal.
Gold medalist Diana Taurasi of Team United States holds up the number six, signifying her sixth Olympics gold medal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medalist Diana Taurasi of Team United States holds up the number six, signifying her sixth Olympics gold medal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Diana Taurasi capped her international career with a sixth Olympic gold medal on Sunday, calling it “truly an honour” to represent the USA and see the growth of the global game.

The United States won its record eighth straight gold with a gritty 67-66 victory over host nation France.

Taurasi, with gold in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024, surpassed Sue Bird for the most Olympic golds by an American women’s basketball player, but despite the United States’ long dominance Taurasi never thought it was a sure thing.

“These games are tough,” Taurasi said. “Everyone always thinks it’s going to be easy to win gold medals. But a game in France against a French team -- they play physical, they play hard, play for their country. It was a tough win.”

The Phoenix Mercury guard, owner of three WNBA titles, didn’t play in the final, but US coach Cheryl Reeve said before the Games her experience was a “tremendously valuable” asset.

“She’s one of the greatest competitors women’s basketball, and sports, has ever seen,” Reeve said. “There’s no substitute for that level of experience.”

Taurasi counseled her younger teammates that the United States’ history of success was no guarantee of gold.

ALSO READ | USA survives France scare to win gold medal thriller in women’s basketball

“I just told the team before the tournament, history doesn’t earn you another one. You’ve got to go and earn it.

“All these teams have anted up, they’re all investing in their teams and you see it in this tournament. Every night any team could have won,” she said. “It’s been fun to be a part of that.”

She’s also enjoyed playing alongside changing generations of talent. With her sixth gold in hand, she said, “I think I’ll just look back on 20 years of being able to wear the jersey.

“I’ve been lucky to be around some of the best players to ever play.

“When I was young (with) some of my idols, in the middle my counterparts and now to see these young guys to go out there and get this gold medal. It’s a lot of luck and a lot of hard work -- here I am.”

Taurasi has clapped back at suggestions she should have made way for a younger player, saying “only a woman would have 20 years of experience and it’s an Achilles heel instead of something that is treasured and used as a way forward for sport and women.”

But she has no plans for another Olympics, even though the 2028 Games will be in her hometown of Los Angeles.

“I know, LA, I’ll be there with a beer on the beach,” she said.

Related stories

Related Topics

United States /

Diana Taurasi /

WNBA /

Olympic /

Sue Bird

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: USA icon Taurasi bows out of Games basketball with sixth gold
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony - Best moments in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony: Parisian theatre, visual spectacle, and Hollywood end Summer Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. PT Usha puts onus of making weight on Vinesh Phogat, defends medical team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony Highlights: Tom Cruise headlines show as LA 2028 takes over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: USA icon Taurasi bows out of Games basketball with sixth gold
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony: Parisian theatre, visual spectacle, and Hollywood end Summer Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. PT Usha puts onus of making weight on Vinesh Phogat, defends medical team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony Highlights: Olympic Games finishes with a show for LA 2028
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA survives France scare to win gold medal thriller in women’s basketball
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: USA icon Taurasi bows out of Games basketball with sixth gold
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony - Best moments in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony: Parisian theatre, visual spectacle, and Hollywood end Summer Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. PT Usha puts onus of making weight on Vinesh Phogat, defends medical team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony Highlights: Tom Cruise headlines show as LA 2028 takes over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment