Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally: USA on top, China second; List of top 10 countries

The 2024 Olympic Games ended with the United States of America winning the gold medal in women’s basketball over France and securing top spot in Paris, France.
With the medal, the USA replaced China at the top of the medal tally with 40 gold medals, level with China but higher because of more silver and bronze medals.
Following is the list of top 10 countries winning medals at the end of Olympic Games:
