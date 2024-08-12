MagazineBuy Print

PT Usha puts onus of making weight on Vinesh Phogat, defends medical team

This statement comes in the backdrop of the ongoing case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport that is handling Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a joint-silver medal after she was disqualified for not making the weight cut on the morning of the gold medal match.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 01:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final match.
Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final match. | Photo Credit: PTI

On late Sunday night, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha put the onus of making weight in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo on the athlete, and not on the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

This statement comes in the backdrop of the ongoing case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport that is handling Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a joint-silver medal after she was disqualified for not making the weight cut on the morning of the gold medal match.

“Each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years,” Usha said.

The statement went on to clarify that the IOA appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists.

“The hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr. Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation,” Usha said. “I hope that those rushing to judge the IOA medical team would consider all facts before arriving at any conclusions.”

The CAS will deliver its final verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal on August 13.

