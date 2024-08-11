MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: USA survives France scare to win gold medal thriller in women’s basketball

The American women completed the golden hoops double and extended their winning streak on Olympic hardwood to a remarkable 61 games - a stretch of domination that goes all the way back to 1992.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 21:52 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
USA women celebrate after winning the Gold Medal basketball match.
USA women celebrate after winning the Gold Medal basketball match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

USA women celebrate after winning the Gold Medal basketball match. | Photo Credit: AFP

The United States won a 67-66 thriller over France in the women’s basketball final on Sunday, claiming an historic eighth consecutive Olympic crown while denying the host the golden finish to the Paris Games that had seemed within its grasp.

With LeBron James sitting courtside wearing the gold medal the U.S. men won by beating France on Saturday, the American women completed the golden hoops double and extended their winning streak on Olympic hardwood to a remarkable 61 games - a stretch of domination that goes all the way back to 1992.

Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally at the end of Day 16: USA ends campaign at top

But the U.S. had to dig deep to repel the scrappy French, who led by 10 in the third quarter and had looked poised to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history when Gabby Williams drained a clutch three to leave Les Bleues down one with five seconds left.

The drama was not over.

With the clock hitting zero, Williams threw up a desperation shot that banked in off the backboard and appeared to tie the game at 67-67 as the buzzer sounded.

A video replay, however, showed Williams was inside the arch good for two points, leaving the U.S. with a win by a single point. 

