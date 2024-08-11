China is currently on top of the Paris Olympics medal table after bagging its 39th gold medal of the ongoing campaign on Saturday.
USA is placed second with 38 golds, but became the first country to reach 100 medals. Australia is placed third, followed by Japan and host France in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.
India dropped to the 71st spot even after Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling on Friday.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDAL TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)
|POS
|NOC
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1
|China
|39
|27
|24
|90
|2
|USA
|38
|42
|42
|122
|3
|Australia
|18
|18
|14
|50
|4
|Japan
|18
|12
|13
|43
|5
|France
|16
|24
|22
|62
|6
|Great Britain
|14
|22
|27
|63
|7
|Netherlands
|14
|7
|12
|33
|8
|Republic of Korea
|13
|8
|9
|30
|9
|Germany
|12
|11
|8
|31
|10
|Italy
|11
|13
|15
|39
|71
|India
|0
|1
|5
|6
Last updated at 2:30 PM IST (August 11)
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally LIVE Updates, August 11, Day 16: China overtakes USA; India placed 71st
- Vinesh Phogat Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Disqualification Appeal: CAS verdict on joint silver deferred to August 13
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Sifan Hassan becomes first athlete since Emil Zatopek to win medals in 5000m, 10,000m and marathon in single edition
- Praggnanandhaa eyes an improved finish in Grand Chess Tour final outings
- Tahlia McGrath fifty gives Australia A Women seven-wicket win over India A Women in 3rd T20, hosts sweep series 3-0
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE