Live

Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally LIVE Updates, August 11, Day 16: China overtakes USA; India placed 71st 

China is currently on top of the Paris Olympics medal table after bagging its 39th gold medal of the ongoing campaign on Saturday.

Updated : Aug 11, 2024 14:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gold medallist China’s Li Qian poses during a medals ceremony for the women’s 75 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Gold medallist China’s Li Qian poses during a medals ceremony for the women’s 75 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Gold medallist China's Li Qian poses during a medals ceremony for the women's 75 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

China is currently on top of the Paris Olympics medal table after bagging its 39th gold medal of the ongoing campaign on Saturday.

USA is placed second with 38 golds, but became the first country to reach 100 medals. Australia is placed third, followed by Japan and host France in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

India dropped to the 71st spot even after Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling on Friday.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDAL TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 China 39 27 24 90
2 USA 38 42 42 122
3 Australia 18 18 14 50
4 Japan 18 12 13 43
5 France 16 24 22 62
6 Great Britain 14 22 27 63
7 Netherlands 14 7 12 33
8 Republic of Korea 13 8 9 30
9 Germany 12 11 8 31
10 Italy 11 13 15 39
71 India 0 1 5 6

Last updated at 2:30 PM IST (August 11)

