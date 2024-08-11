Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian medallists in Summer Games history

India bagged six medals in total at the Paris 2024 Olympics, recording its joint-second best performance in a single edition of the Summer Games, taking its overall tally of medals to 41.
With one silver and five bronze medals, India finished one medal short of Tokyo 2020 where it bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze.
Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal in men’s javelin, adding after his historic gold winning pursuit three years ago. Manu Bhaker became the first Indian after independence to win multiple medals in the same edition, bagging a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol and the mixed team 10m air pistol events.
Swapnil Kusale won India’s first medal in rifle 3 position with a bronze while Aman Sehrawat won a maiden Olympic medal in the wrestling men’s 57kg freestyle.
The Indian men’s hockey team reproduced its bronze medal winning performance from the last edition, beating Spain 2-1 .
India’s medals at the Summer Olympics
(arranged as medal-athlete-year-event)
Pre independence
Silver - Norman Pritchard - 1900 Paris - Men’s 200m
Gold - Men’s Hockey Team - 1928 Amsterdam - Men’s field hockey
Gold - Men’s Hockey Team - 1932 Los Angeles - Men’s field hockey
Gold - Men’s Hockey Team - 1936 Berlin - Men’s field hockey
Post independence
Gold - Men’s Hockey Team - 1948 London - Men’s field hockey
Gold - Men’s Hockey Team - 1952 Helsinki - Men’s field hockey
Bronze - K.D. Jadhav - 1952 Helsinki - Wrestling men’s freestyle 57kg
Gold - Men’s Hockey Team - 1956 Melbourne - Men’s field hockey
Silver - Men’s Hockey Team - 1960 Rome - Men’s field hockey
Gold - Men’s Hockey Team - 1964 Tokyo - Men’s field hockey
Bronze - Men’s Hockey Team - 1968 Mexico City - Men’s field hockey
Bronze - Men’s Hockey Team - 1972 Munich - Men’s field hockey
Gold - Men’s Hockey Team - 1980 Moscow - Men’s field hockey
Bronze - Leander Paes - 1996 Atlanta - Tennis Men’s singles
Bronze - Karman Malleshwari - 2000 Sydney - Women’s 69kg weightlifting
Silver - Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore - 2004 Athens - Shooting Men’s double trap
Gold - Abhinav Bindra - 2008 Beijing - Shooting men’s 10m air rifle
Bronze - Vijender Singh - 2008 Beijing - Boxing men’s middleweight
Bronze - Sushil Kumar - 2008 Beijing - Wrestling men’s 66kg freestyle
Silver - Vijay Kumar - 2012 London - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Silver - Sushil Kumar - 2012 London - Wrestling men’s 66kg freestyle
Bronze - Saina Nehwal - 2012 London - Badminton Women’s singles
Bronze - Mary Kom - 2012 London - Boxing Women’s flyweight
Bronze - Gagan Narang - 2012 London - Shooting men’s 10m air rifle
Bronze - Yogeshwar Dutt - 2012 London - Wrestling men’s 60kg freestyle
Silver - P.V. Sindhu - 2016 Rio de Janeiro - Badminton Women’s singles
Bronze - Sakshi Malik - 2016 Rio de Janeiro - Wrestling women’s 58kg freestyle
Gold - Neeraj Chopra - 2020 Tokyo - Athletics men’s Javelin throw
Silver - Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - 2020 Tokyo - Weightlifting women’s 49kg
Silver - Ravi Kumar Dahiya - 2020 Tokyo - Wrestling men’s 57kg freestyle
Bronze - P.V. Sindhu - 2020 Tokyo - Badminton women’s singles
Bronze - Lovlina Borgohain - 2020 Tokyo - Boxing women’s welterweight
Bronze - Men’s Hockey Team - 2020 Tokyo - Men’s field hockey
Bronze - Bajrang Punia - 2020 Tokyo - Wrestling men’s 65kg freestyle
Silver - Neeraj Chopra - 2024 Paris - Athletics men’s Javelin throw
Bronze - Manu Bhaker - 2024 Paris - Shooting women’s 10m air pistol
Bronze - Manu Bhaker - 2024 Paris - Shooting 10m air pistol mixed team
Bronze - Sarabjot Singh - 2024 Paris - Shooting 10m air pistol mixed team
Bronze - Swapnil Kusale - 2024 Paris - Shooting men’s 50m rifle 3 positions
Bronze - Men’s Hockey Team - 2024 Paris - Men’s field hockey
Bronze - Aman Sehrawat - 2024 Paris - Wrestling men’s 57kg freestyle
