Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian medallists in Summer Games history

India bagged six medals in total at the Paris 2024 Olympics, recording its joint-second best performance in a single edition of the Summer Games, taking its overall tally of medals to 41.

With one silver and five bronze medals, India finished one medal short of Tokyo 2020 where it bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal in men’s javelin, adding after his historic gold winning pursuit three years ago. Manu Bhaker became the first Indian after independence to win multiple medals in the same edition, bagging a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol and the mixed team 10m air pistol events.

Swapnil Kusale won India’s first medal in rifle 3 position with a bronze while Aman Sehrawat won a maiden Olympic medal in the wrestling men’s 57kg freestyle.

The Indian men’s hockey team reproduced its bronze medal winning performance from the last edition, beating Spain 2-1 .

Here is the updated list of all Indian medallists at the Summer Olympics: