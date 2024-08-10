Paris 2024 Olympics: Abhinav Bindra honoured with Olympic Order at IOC session

Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, was honoured with the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris. The Olympic Order is the highest accolade conferred by the IOC, celebrating individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Olympic Movement.

Expressing his gratitude, Bindra remarked, “This honour is not just a personal achievement but a tribute to the perseverance and dedication that sports inspire in us all. I am deeply humbled to be recognized by the IOC, and I dedicate this to all the athletes and sports enthusiasts who embody the Olympic ideals.”

Honored to receive the Olympic Order from the @olympics at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris. This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of the values and spirit that the Olympic Movement represents.



Bindra’s path to this extraordinary recognition is paved with numerous accolades and significant contributions, both as an athlete and beyond. He made history as the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event and was the first Indian to secure a World Championship gold in Air Rifle Shooting. Throughout his illustrious two-decade career, Bindra amassed over 150 individual medals, solidifying his legacy as one of India’s greatest sports icons.

Abhinav Bindra honoured with the Olympic Order at IOC Session. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

His outstanding contributions to the sport were further recognised in 2018 when he was awarded the Blue Cross, the highest honour bestowed by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). Beyond his athletic accomplishments, Bindra has played a significant role in sports governance. He chaired the ISSF Athletes Committee for eight years and currently serves as a member of both the IOC Athlete Commission and the IOC Education Commission.

Post-retirement, Bindra founded the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT), a nonprofit organisation dedicated to supporting grassroots athletes in India through cutting-edge sports science technology. Through initiatives focused on high-performance training, education, and social upliftment, ABFT aims to bring global best practices to the Indian sporting landscape, ensuring a lasting impact on the country’s future athletes.