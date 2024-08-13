August 13, 2024 12:53

CASE 3

US gymnast Jordan Chiles lost her bronze medal in the Paris Olympics women’s floor exercise after CAS ruled that the judging panel improperly granted an inquiry that moved her up from fifth.

In response to applications filed by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and gymnasts Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, CAS ruled that the appeal of Chiles’s degree of difficulty was submitted past the one-minute deadline for such inquiries and should not have been granted.

“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

“We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan,” the statement added.