- August 13, 2024 20:41Gold medallist, Rei Higuchi, who was disqualified in Tokyo for 50g extends support to Vinesh Phogat
Japan’s Rei Higuchi offers a word of support for Vinesh.
“I understand your pain the best. Same 50g. Don’t worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest,” Higuchi, who defeated India’s Aman Sehrawat in the 57kg freestyle category semifinals en route his gold, wrote on X while commenting on Vinesh’s retirement announcement.
- August 13, 2024 20:37All you need to know about Vinesh’s case
- August 13, 2024 20:18Determined Yui Susaki looks ahead for LA 2028 Gold
Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘Will definitely win gold in Los Angeles 28,’ says Yui Susaki after loss against Vinesh Phogat in quarterfinal
Yui Susaki won the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics under the 50kg category, however had an early exit in Paris after suffering defeat against India’s Vinesh Phogat in the quarterfinal.
- August 13, 2024 18:21Vinesh beating Susaki, Fiji losing Rugby Sevens: Check out top 10 upsets at Paris Olympics
- August 13, 2024 17:59The truth behind Indian Olympic selection trials
- August 13, 2024 17:34Know more about the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)
CAS office is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement of Paris and will operate till August 11.
The ad-hoc panel shall give a decision within 24 hours of the lodging of the application. In exceptional cases, this time limit may be extended by the President of the ad hoc Division if circumstances so require.The Ad Hoc Division comprises the following:
President: Mr Michael Lenard, USA
Co-President: Dr Elisabeth Steiner, Austria
Co-President: Ms Carole Malinvaud, France
Arbitrators present in Paris (in alphabetical order):
Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC, Australia
Carine Dupeyron, France
Laila El Shentenawi, Egypt
Dr Hamid Gharavi, France/Iran
Lars Hilliger, Denmark
Prof. LU Song, China
Roberto Moreno, Paraguay
Prof. Philippe Sands KC, UK/France/Mauritius
Kristen Thorsness, USAAvailable remotely:
Raphaëlle Favre Schnyder, Switzerland
Dr Heiner Kahlert, Germany
Dr Leanne O’Leary, UK/New Zealand
- August 13, 2024 16:55Get upto speed with the details about the CAS ad-hoc committee
All you need to know about CAS ad-hoc committee at Paris Olympics set to give verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification
Here is all you need to know about the CAS ad-hoc committee which will give the verdict on indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics for missing weight before her 50kg final.
- August 13, 2024 16:07P.T Usha hits back at criticism towards Dr. Pardiwala
“The hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr. Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation, She (Usha) hope that those rushing to judge the IOA medical team would consider all facts before arriving at any conclusions.”
- August 13, 2024 15:47P.T Usha defends IOA medical team
The IOA president said that association appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists.
- August 13, 2024 15:17Read our explainer on how the wrestling trials transpired ahead of Paris 2024
- August 13, 2024 14:43IOA says onus on coaching staff to make weight
“The responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team,” the IOA statement issued on Sunday read.
- August 13, 2024 14:09ICYMI: UWW has updated its rule document
- August 13, 2024 13:05Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra’s take on the issue
- August 13, 2024 12:53CASE 3
US gymnast Jordan Chiles lost her bronze medal in the Paris Olympics women’s floor exercise after CAS ruled that the judging panel improperly granted an inquiry that moved her up from fifth.
In response to applications filed by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and gymnasts Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, CAS ruled that the appeal of Chiles’s degree of difficulty was submitted past the one-minute deadline for such inquiries and should not have been granted.
“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
“We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan,” the statement added.
- August 13, 2024 12:39CASE 2
Defending champion Canadian women’s football team’s staff flew drones over New Zealand’s training sessions before its opening match. Canada was docked six points, while coach Bev Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any football-related activity for one year by FIFA.
Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer appealed against the decision and asked for the cancellation or reduction in points deducted. CAS rejected the appeal
- August 13, 2024 12:32Prominent cases which which CAS already heard during Paris 2024 Olympics
CASE 1
CAS rejected the appeal by the Brazilian Olympic Committee and Brazilian Football Confederation regarding women’s player Marta, who had received a straight red card during the match against Spain and thus, got a two-match suspension.
Brazil appealed for the suspension to be reduced to one game so that she could play in the semifinals but CAS rejected it.
- August 13, 2024 11:54P.T Usha puts onus athlete and coach to make weight
“The responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team,” an IOA statement issued on Sunday read.
- August 13, 2024 10:45Why did Vinesh play in the 50kg category to begin with?
- August 13, 2024 08:35IOC president Thomas Bach about the prospect of joint-silver:
“No, if you ask in such a general way. But allow me to comment on this individual case. There the regulations of the international federation have to be followed and the international federation, United World Wrestling (UWW), was taking this decision.”
“Looking at the federation or anybody to take such a decision, when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100gms, we give it but with 102(gms), we don’t give it anymore?”
“What do you do then in sports where you have differences of one-thousandths of a second (in track events). Do you also then apply such deliberations?” he added.
- August 13, 2024 08:34Listen to the comments by WFI Chief Sanjay Singh
- August 13, 2024 08:33Explainer: All you need to know about the case
- August 13, 2024 08:32What will happen if CAS rules against Vinesh?
Sports law expert Vidushpat Singhania, who is now assisting the IOA on this case with CAS, had this to say about a negative verdict coming Vinesh’s way, “Technically, you can appeal a decision of CAS in the Swiss courts. But your chances of success are very low because it has to be against public policy.
The appeal can only be made on the grounds that a fair process was not followed, which is unlikely. Hence, on can assume that the CAS verdict is final.
- August 13, 2024 08:32BIG QUESTION
If CAS decides not to change the medal decisions, could CAS reinstate Vinesh’s wins in the preliminary stages? Her disqualification made her wins null and void, especially the stunning victory over top seed Yui Susaki.
- August 13, 2024 08:32Story so far - Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification
The medals for the women’s 50kg freestyle category have been given out in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the event has not been put to rest just yet.Vinesh Phogat,who was disqualified from the gold medal bout due to missing the required weight by 100g, has moved the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) ad-hoc panel sitting in Paris to consider awarding her joint-silver for her run to the final clash.
The hearing in this case was scheduled for Friday, August 9, with both parties — Vinesh’s legal counsel and United World Wrestling— set to make their arguments. But the date of the final verdict has now been pushed to August 13, Tuesday, two days afte the formal closing of the Games.
- August 13, 2024 08:32Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal: August 13
Welcome to live updates from Vinesh Phogat’s appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport where she has moved the ad-hoc committee against her disqualification in the women’s 50kg category.The Court of arbitration for sport to deliver final verdict on silver today (August 13).
