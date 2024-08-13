Yui Susaki won the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics under the 50kg category, however had an early exit in Paris after suffering defeat against India’s Vinesh Phogat in the quarterfinal.

Phogat went on to win the semifinal against Yusneylys Guzmán of Cuba however was later disqualified due to being 100 grams over 50kgs.

Susaki won her bronze medal match against Oksana Livach of Ukraine however, it seems like the Japanese star is not happy with her performance and feels like she has ‘committed a betrayal.’

United World Wrestling posted Susaki’s statement on social media, she wrote, “I had the honour of winning the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics! First of all, thank you so much for all your support. It has really helped me out! I wanted to see my family, teammates, and fans who have fought with me for the past three years to win the gold medal, but I couldn’t do it, and I’m so sorry and frustrated that I committed a betrayal.”

She has also confirmed that she will be taking part in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and will be eyeing to reclaim her gold medal.

“Despite the loss, encouraging words from all over the world and worlds that they still believe in me and will continue to support me. I wasn’t able to reply, but I read every message, one by one, and I can’t measure how much it touched my heart, how much it saved my heart, and how much it made me want to keep moving forward. Thank you so much! As long as there are people who still support me and believe in me, I am strongly willing to keep going hard again to achieve my goal of becoming an Olympic champion,” she continued.

“I hope that one day I can truly love this bronze medal. I will definitely achieve the Olympic gold medal in Los Angeles four years later, and the Olympics gold medal in Brisbane eight years later,” she stated.