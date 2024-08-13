India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map: State-wise distribution of Indian medallists from Olympic Games

Punjab and Haryana contributed the bulk of India’s medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The two states combined to contribute 15 of India’s 22 medallists -- considering the 16 members of India’s bronze medal-winning hockey team separately -- from the Paris Games.

The medal performance of the two North-Indian states in Paris was a reflection of their contribution to the Indian contingent - 42 of India’s 117 Olympic squad were from either Punjab or Haryana.

Seven Indian states had representatives on the Paris Olympics podiums - Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Among individual events, Haryana was the most dominant state. Four of the five Indian individual medallists in Paris came from the state.

This includes shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronzes in Paris, becoming the first Indian woman to win multiple medals in the same edition.

Also hailing from Haryana is Neeraj Chopra, who won silver in javelin throw the Paris Olympics, to add on to his gold from Tokyo.