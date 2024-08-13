MagazineBuy Print

Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict delayed till August 16

Vinesh had appealed to be reinstated for the gold medal bout at first, before altering the appeal and requesting a joint silver medal to be awarded to her.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 21:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba.
Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad hoc committee delayed the verdict for Vinesh Phogat’s appeal after her disqualification from the women’s freestyle 50kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympics till August 16.

Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC of Australia is the Sole Arbitrator. The verdict was supposed to be issued on Tuesday at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time but was delayed.

The 29-year-old was disqualified on the morning of the final after being found a little over 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in. Vinesh weighed 49.90kg on Tuesday morning ahead of her first-round bout, well within the permissible limit.

She, however, gained weight during the day as she secured three back-to-back wins, including one over defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki, to reach the final.

Vinesh had appealed to be reinstated for the gold medal bout at first against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt, before altering the appeal and requesting a joint silver medal to be awarded to her.

