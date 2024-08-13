MagazineBuy Print

Leipzig signs Norwegian forward Antonio Nusa from Brugge

The 19-year-old Norway international, capped seven times, joined Brugge in 2021 from Norway’s Stabaek Fotball.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 23:14 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Antonio Nusa in action for Norway.
Antonio Nusa in action for Norway. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Antonio Nusa in action for Norway. | Photo Credit: AFP

