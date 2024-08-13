Leipzig signs Norwegian forward Antonio Nusa from Brugge

RB Leipzig have signed Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Norway international, capped seven times, joined Brugge in 2021 from Norway’s Stabaek Fotball.

Nusa, who was linked with a move to the Premier League in the January transfer window, scored seven goals and provided six assists in 86 appearances for Brugge, winning the Belgian title twice.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by either club.