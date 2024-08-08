Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after her disqualification from the Women’s Freestyle 50kg final at the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh reportedly appealed to be reinstated for the gold-medal bout but has since asked for a joint-silver medal to be awarded to her.

Here is all you need to know about the CAS ad-hoc committee which will give the verdict:

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has two temporary offices in Paris for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. One of them is the CAS Ad Hoc Division.

It’s task is to resolve any legal disputes that arise during the Games. This temporary tribunal has been in place at every edition of the Summer and Winter Games since 1996, as well as at other major sporting events.

According to an official media release, “The CAS Ad hoc Division guarantees free access to high quality dispute resolution services conducted within a timeframe consistent with the competition schedule as decisions can be rendered within 24 hours in urgent matters.”

Its office is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement of Paris and will operate till August 11.

The ad-hoc panel shall give a decision within 24 hours of the lodging of the application. In exceptional cases, this time limit may be extended by the President of the ad hoc Division if circumstances so require.

The Ad Hoc Division comprises the following:

President: Mr Michael Lenard, USA

Co-President: Dr Elisabeth Steiner, Austria

Co-President: Ms Carole Malinvaud, France

Arbitrators present in Paris (in alphabetical order):

Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC, Australia

Carine Dupeyron, France

Laila El Shentenawi, Egypt

Dr Hamid Gharavi, France/Iran

Lars Hilliger, Denmark

Prof. LU Song, China

Roberto Moreno, Paraguay

Prof. Philippe Sands KC, UK/France/Mauritius

Kristen Thorsness, USA

Available remotely:

Raphaëlle Favre Schnyder, Switzerland

Dr Heiner Kahlert, Germany

Dr Leanne O’Leary, UK/New Zealand

Prominent cases which CAS has already entertained during Paris 2024 Olympics