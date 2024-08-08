Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after her disqualification from the Women’s Freestyle 50kg final at the Paris Olympics.
Vinesh reportedly appealed to be reinstated for the gold-medal bout but has since asked for a joint-silver medal to be awarded to her.
Here is all you need to know about the CAS ad-hoc committee which will give the verdict:
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has two temporary offices in Paris for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. One of them is the CAS Ad Hoc Division.
It’s task is to resolve any legal disputes that arise during the Games. This temporary tribunal has been in place at every edition of the Summer and Winter Games since 1996, as well as at other major sporting events.
READ | Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling
According to an official media release, “The CAS Ad hoc Division guarantees free access to high quality dispute resolution services conducted within a timeframe consistent with the competition schedule as decisions can be rendered within 24 hours in urgent matters.”
Its office is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement of Paris and will operate till August 11.
The ad-hoc panel shall give a decision within 24 hours of the lodging of the application. In exceptional cases, this time limit may be extended by the President of the ad hoc Division if circumstances so require.
The Ad Hoc Division comprises the following:
President: Mr Michael Lenard, USA
Co-President: Dr Elisabeth Steiner, Austria
Co-President: Ms Carole Malinvaud, France
Arbitrators present in Paris (in alphabetical order):
Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC, Australia
Carine Dupeyron, France
Laila El Shentenawi, Egypt
Dr Hamid Gharavi, France/Iran
Lars Hilliger, Denmark
Prof. LU Song, China
Roberto Moreno, Paraguay
Prof. Philippe Sands KC, UK/France/Mauritius
Kristen Thorsness, USA
Available remotely:
Raphaëlle Favre Schnyder, Switzerland
Dr Heiner Kahlert, Germany
Dr Leanne O’Leary, UK/New Zealand
Prominent cases which CAS has already entertained during Paris 2024 Olympics
- CAS rejected the appeal by Brazilian Olympic Committee and Brazilian Football Confederation regarding women’s player Marta, who had received a straight red card during the match against Spain and thus, got a two-match suspension. Brazil appealed for the suspension to be reduced to one game so that she could play in the semifinals but CAS rejected it.
- Defending champion Canadian women’s football team’s staff flew drones over New Zealand’s training sessions before its opening match. Canada was docked six points, while coach Bev Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any football-related activity for one year by FIFA. Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer appealed against the decision and asked for the cancellation or reduction in points deducted. CAS rejected the appeal.
Latest on Sportstar
- Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: “You’re the pride of India” says Bajrang Punia as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 heartbreak
- SA vs WI, 1st Test: South Africa reach 45-1 against West Indies before rain on day one
- Paris Olympics 2024: Bajarang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Shashi Tharoor react to Vinesh Phogat retirement
- All you need to know about CAS ad-hoc committee at Paris Olympics set to give verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Lebrun brothers lead France into team semifinal against China
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE