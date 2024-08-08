  • CAS rejected the appeal by Brazilian Olympic Committee and Brazilian Football Confederation regarding women’s player Marta, who had received a straight red card during the match against Spain and thus, got a two-match suspension. Brazil appealed for the suspension to be reduced to one game so that she could play in the semifinals but CAS rejected it.
  • Defending champion Canadian women’s football team’s staff flew drones over New Zealand’s training sessions before its opening match. Canada was docked six points, while coach Bev Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any football-related activity for one year by FIFA. Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer appealed against the decision and asked for the cancellation or reduction in points deducted. CAS rejected the appeal.