Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling

Vinesh Phogat had secured at least a silver medal for herself and India by making it to the final of the women’s 50kg category. However, she failed to make weight on the morning of the summit clash, earning a disqualification instead.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 05:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vinesh Phogat in action during the 2024 Paris Olympics
Vinesh Phogat in action during the 2024 Paris Olympics | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Vinesh Phogat in action during the 2024 Paris Olympics | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from wrestling after a gruelling experience at the Paris Olympics that saw her being disqualified from the tournament after making the final.

Vinesh failed to make weight during the second weigh-in (on the day of the final) and was disqualified from the tournament, losing her assured medal too along the way.

The 29-year-old Vinesh had become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final in wrestling. Sakshi Malik, the only other woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal for India, had clinched a bronze medal at Rio 2016.

In a social media post in the wee hours of Thursday morning, Vinesh posted on her X account: “Mother wrestling, you’ve beaten me. Forgive me. My dreams are shattered. My courage is broken. I don’t have any more strength now.”

“Goodbye wrestling. I’ll always be indebted to you. Sorry.”

A two-time Olympian, Vinesh has three Commonwealth Games golds, two World Championships bronze medals and one Asian Games gold medal to her name. She was also crowned Asian champion in 2021.

Vinesh hails from the illustrious Phogat wrestling family. Her cousins, Geeta, Sangeeta and Babita are also wrestlers. Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia is married to her cousin Sangeeta.

The last eighteen months were particularly hard for the veteran wrestler. For most part of 2023, Vinesh, alongside Sakshi and Bajrang, led a protest against the erstwhile administrators of the Wrestling Federation of India, then led by longterm president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

ALSO READ | Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024: From wrestlers protest in Delhi to historic Olympic gold medal match

Vinesh and Sakshi levelled allegations of sexual harassment and mental abuse among other serious grievances of abuse of power within the federation and spent many weeks protesting on the streets at Jantar Mantar. The protests helped turn the spotlight on the Wrestling Federation of India which was suspended until fair governing practices ensued.

The UWW lifted the provisional suspension of the WFI in February 2024, but required the Federation to guarantee that no discriminatory action would be taken against Bajrang, Sakshi, or Vinesh. Things took a positive turn for Vinesh as she won gold in the 55kg category at the nationals, marking her return to competitive wrestling after nearly 16 months.

Vinesh had locked her Paris Olympics quota in women’s 50kg category by reaching the final at the Asian Olympic qualifier. She beat Laura Ganikyzy in the semifinal. WFI said that they would not conduct Olympic trials and the wrestlers who won the quota would compete in Paris.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
