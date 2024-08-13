Top of the class: Which country finished top of the medal table at each Olympic Games?

Every Olympics sees a tough competition to finish top of the Olympics medal table, and the Paris 2024 Olympics was no exception.
USA, which has finished top of the medal table 19 times now, beat China to top spot with a dramatic late victory in the women’s basketball final. It is one of seven nations to finish top of the Olympic medal table.
Here is a list of every topper of the medal table at the Olympics since 1896:
Athens 1896 - USA - 11 gold, 7 silver, 2 bronze
Paris 1900 - France
St. Louis 1904 - USA
London 1908 - Great Britain - 56 gold, 51 silver, 39 bronze
Stockholm 1912 - USA - 26 gold, 19 silver, 19 bronze
Antwerp 1920 - USA - 41 gold, 27 silver, 27 bronze
Paris 1924 - USA - 45 gold, 27 silver, 27 bronze
Amsterdam 1928 - USA - 22 gold, 18 silver, 16 bronze
Los Angeles 1932 - USA - 44 gold, 36 silver, 30 bronze
Berlin 1936 - Germany - 38 gold, 31 silver, 32 bronze
London 1948 - USA - 38 gold, 27 silver, 19 bronze
Helsinki 1952 - USA - 40 gold, 19 silver, 17 bronze
Melbourne 1956 - Soviet Union - 37 gold, 29 silver, 32 bronze
Rome 1960 - Soviet Union - 43 gold, 29 silver, 31 bronze
Tokyo 1964 - USA - 36 gold, 26 silver, 28 bronze
Mexico City 1968 - USA - 45 gold, 28 silver, 34 bronze
Munich 1972 - Soviet Union - 50 gold, 27 silver, 22 bronze
Montreal 1976 - Soviet Union - 49 gold, 41 silver, 35 bronze
Moscow 1980 - Soviet Union - 80 gold, 69 silver, 46 bronze
Los Angeles 1984 - USA - 83 gold, 61 silver, 30 bronze
Seoul 1988 - USA - 55 gold, 31 silver, 46 bronze
Barcelona 1992 - Unified Team* - 45 gold, 38 silver, 29 bronze
Atlanta 1996 - USA - 44 gold, 32 silver, 25 bronze
Sydney 2000 - USA - 37 gold, 24 silver, 32 bronze
Athens 2004 - USA - 36 gold, 39 silver, 26 bronze
Beijing 2008 - China - 48 gold, 22 silver, 30 bronze
London 2012 - USA - 48 gold, 26 silver, 30 bronze
Rio 2016 - USA - 46 gold, 37 silver, 38 bronze
Tokyo 2020 - USA - 39 gold, 41 silver, 33 bronze
Paris 2024 - USA - 40 gold, 44 silver, 42 bronze
It is difficult to find accurate nation-wise data on the 1900 Paris Olympics and the 1904 St. Louis Olympics due to the existence of mixed teams, or teams composed of athletes from multiple countries.
*Unified Team consisted of former Soviet republics except for Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia
