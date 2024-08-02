FIH announces new partnership with Hero MotoCorp for a period of five years

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce a new partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, for a period of five years.

With this agreement for hockey’s development, Hero MotoCorp becomes FIH’s Global Leadership Partner, and confirms its strong, long-term engagement with global hockey that has spanned over the past 15 years.

This strategic alliance aims to elevate the sport to new heights, drive hockey’s global growth and inspire future generations of hockey enthusiasts worldwide.

The partnership starts immediately and includes all FIH events for the next 5 years, including the FIH Hockey World Cup, the FIH Hockey Pro League, the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, the FIH Hockey5s World Cup or the FIH Hockey Nations Cup.

Dr. Pawan Munjal and Tayyab Ikram met on the side-lines of the ongoing Paris Olympics to discuss the collaboration.

ALSO READ | Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Britain, Argentina and Aussies into men’s last eight; British and Spanish women through

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said, “as the world gathers for the Olympic Games, I am proud to announce the renewal of our partnership with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the next five years. This collaboration highlights one of the most significant international sports alliances. In India, hockey symbolizes national pride and heritage.”

“As champions of sports, we recognize its profound impact on transforming lives and communities. Hockey, our national sport, deeply resonates with our cultural values. I congratulate Tayyab Ikram, President of FIH, for the sport’s remarkable evolution through innovative tournaments and formats. These efforts have broadened hockey’s appeal and engagement with future generations.

“Hero MotoCorp is committed to elevating hockey’s prominence, with upcoming global events in India playing a pivotal role. We aim to inspire youth worldwide with values of respect, equality, diversity, sustainability, and fair play, ensuring hockey’s spirit shines brightly across the globe. ”

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said, “this renewed partnership with Hero MotoCorp represents a tremendous support for the development of hockey – FIH’s number one mission – all around the world.

“As we have embarked on a new path to grow and professionalise our sport like never before through our Empowerment and Engagement strategy launched last year, this agreement comes at a very significant time.

“Thanks to Hero MotoCorp’s support, we will be able to expand our ambitions and objectives, for the good of hockey.

“In my personal name and on behalf of FIH, I would like to express the sincerest gratitude of the global hockey community to Hero MotoCorp, and in particular its Executive Chairman Dr. Pawan Munjal, whom we had the pleasure to welcome at the Paris 2024 Olympics hockey events.

“This partnership confirms Hero MotoCorp’s trust in FIH, and in our sport’s potential. We share the same vision of sports, fostering physical exercise, uniting people and developing communities. Together, we will grow!”